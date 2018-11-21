Lenovo IdeaPad 320 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 330S: which budget laptop should I buy?

Lenovo’s IdeaPad line of laptops has always been about packing all the performance you need in your daily life into a no-frills, affordable package. And, the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the IdeaPad 320.

But, this time around, there’s even more power on offer. The Lenovo IdeaPad 330S takes the 7th-generation Intel Core i3-7100U in the IdeaPad 320, and cranks the dial up to 11 with up to an 8th-generation Core i7 chip.

That’s not all, though: the IdeaPad 330S can also house up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, so you can even get some gaming done on a budget. It’s not going to be enough to play Battlefield V on max settings, but you should be able to get a lot of mileage out of it.

However, this additional power comes with a higher price tag. Where you can find the Lenovo IdeaPad 320 for just $275 (about £215, AU$380) on Amazon in the US, the 330S is going to set you back $749 (about £580, AU$1,030) to start.

Keep in mind what you’re getting for that extra cash, though – more RAM, a quad-core processor and a much sharper display. That’s a 1080p Full HD display on the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S, whereas the lower-end model coasts in with a 1,366 x 768 HD panel.

This all just means that these two Lenovo IdeaPads are aimed at different audiences. If you have a loved one on your Christmas list that needs something light for school, the Lenovo IdeaPad 320 is going to be a great device to pick up on Black Friday.

However, if you’re looking for something with a bit more oomph behind it, the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S is able to power through most everyday use cases without breaking a sweat – it’ll even give the MacBook Pro a run for its money. And, hey, maybe you’ll find a sweet Black Friday laptop deal.