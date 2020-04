Best performance video card - AMD

(Image credit: Asus)

Winner: Asus Radeon RX 5700 XT ROG Strix OC

Coming in about $50 cheaper than many other brand's offerings, Asus's RX 5700 XT has a better cooler than most of its more-expensive counterparts, and the custom PCB design and VRM topology help this card beat the rest that rely on reference designs.

