XTOUCH launches XTOUCH X smartphone and e-commerce initiative

Dubai-based consumer electronics brand XTOUCH today announced the arrival of its XTOUCH X smartphone, as well as the launch of a customer e-commerce solution.

The XTOUCH X will be available as a standalone as well as a special gifting package, which will include the smartphone, wireless sports earphones and a convenient power bank wireless charger

The company has also launched an e-Commerce platform which provides special offers, including free shipping and repair service, as well as the ability for customers to provide payment in installments, facilitated directly by XTOUCH. The company said this was launched in order to make its phones even more affordable, as customers can liaise directly with the company to

The XTOUCH X features a 5.8-inch display, slim bezels and metal frame. The device runs Android 7.0, and is powered by the MediaTek MT6737T Quad-core chipset. You’ll only get 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 128GB.

XTOUCH X is now available in the UAE in either black or white and retails at Carrefour and online from xtouchdevice.com. The gift package is priced at AED 819 and the standard package at AED 699 including VAT.