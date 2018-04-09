Huawei P20 Pro review

A great battery life, top specs and the most compelling use of computational photography seen in a phone yet make the Huawei P20 Pro one of the most interesting phones available.

Every year, we see phone manufacturers marketing their new phones as “re-defining” what their phones are capable of. Almost all the time, it’s just marketing fluff but every once in a while, you genuinely get a product that actually takes the phone experience to new level.

With the P20 Pro, Huawei is promising smartphone photography on a completely new level. The triple camera setup on the back that features a 40MP RGB sensor, and that makes the P20 Pro most versatile phone photo-shooter out there, regardless of price.

But competition is strong and Huawei's top rivals include the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and iPhone X both of which are two of the best phones currently available.

Huawei P20 Pro price and availability

The Huawei P20 Pro will be on sale in the UAE and Saudi towards the end of April with pre-orders starting on the 17th. We'll find more details on the exact release date and the pricing in the Middle East in the next couple of weeks and will update this article accordingly.

In the UK, the P20 Pro is priced at £799 (around AED 4,100), however, Huawei generally prices its handsets more favorably in the Middle East. We expect the pricing to be in the range of AED/SAR 2,799-2,999. That number is purely an educated guess from our side and not something shared by Huawei.

Key features

40MP rear camera with 3x optical zoom

FullView Display

Kirin 970 processor with AI smarts

Triple Camera setup

The Huawei P20 Pro is the first smartphone with three cameras on the back. Huawei was among the first to introduce dual cameras in partnership with Leica and that partnership continues with the P20 Pro.

The primary RGB camera is an astonishing 40MP sensor- something we haven’t seen since Nokia’s PureView days. The Black & White sensor is 20 MP while the third lens is fixed at 3X optical zoom levels and has an 8MP sensor.

FullView Display

Huawei choses a notched design for its new flagship which certainly gives the phone a lot of screen space. The notch is smaller than the iPhone X but not as small as the Essential Phone.

Interestingly, Huawei gives you the option to hide the notch which makes the P20 Pro’s screen look more like a regular traditional phone.

AI Smarts

Huawei introduced it’s AI technology with the Kirin 970 chipset that debuted alongside the Huawei Mate 10 series late last year.

The P20 Pro utilizes the same chipset but Huawei adds more AI chops to the camera for better recognition of objects and scenes- upto 19 different categories.