Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 set to release in India on October 10

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is finally coming to India on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Manu Kumar Jain, the Group Vice President and Managing Director of the company in India just confirmed the release date on his official Twitter handle. The bezel-less Mi Mix 2 is one of the most anticipated phone worldwide and its arrival in India is certainly a thing to rejoice for the smartphone enthusiasts. That said, it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices its upcoming product in the country.

Almost two years have passed since Xiaomi launched its last flagship device in India – the Mi 5. For some unknown reasons, the company refrained from bringing the original Mi Mix, Mi Note 2 or Mi 6 in the country. Thus, the Mi Mix 2 is going to play an important role in determining the market topography of Xiaomi in India.

Here's what Manu Kumar Jain revealed on his Twitter handle-

The wait is over.. #MiMIX2 is coming to India! Come Oct 10 and hail the Mi MIX 2 #TheOriginalX

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Specifications

Connectivity-wise, the upcoming phone supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, etc. A 3400mAh battery juices up the handset.

Coming to the specs, the Mi Mix 2 sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) edge to edge display. The gorgeous IPS LCD panel is covered with a layer of Gorilla Glass 4. The front of the phone a piezoelectric earpiece, front camera and a range of sensors. The fingerprint scanner lies at the back.

Under the hood, the Mi Mix 2 packs the flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC which features in almost every 2017 flagship phone. Moving on to the memory department, there is at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of high-end UFS 2.1 storage. Speaking of the software, the phone is loaded with Android 7.1.2 Nougat and MIUI 9 user interface.

There is a single 12 MP camera at the back of the Mi Mix 2. It is powered by the Sony IMX 386 sensor and features 1.25 um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 4-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a dual LED flash. At the front, there is a standard 5 MP Selfie unit.