Xiaomi Mi Max vs. Lenovo Phab 2 Plus

If you do not like the small screen on your smartphone and feel that tablets are too bulky to carry around, then there is an ideal device available for you – the Phablets. Tech crossbreeds of a phone and a tablet, Phablets have a big screen (usually 5 to 6 inches) and come equipped with some impressive features. Some of the best tablets in the market include Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Apple iPhone 6 Plus, and LG V10. Recently Lenovo launched its Phab 2 Plus, which is a successor to Lenovo Phab Plus.

Phab 2 Plus is going to have to take on Xiaomi’s Mi Max as both have the same screen size and are in the same price bracket. Here are a few of their features so you can decide for yourselves which phablet you should buy.

Display

Both of these phablets feature a 1920 x 1080p screen resolution and a 6.4 inch screen. While both have IPS LCD displays, Phab 2 Plus has Gorilla Glass 3 and Mi Max has Gorilla Glass 4. The Xiaomi phablet also offers you features like the Reading Mode and the Sunlight display. The Reading mode in Mi Max changes the screen color to orange so that your eyes are protected against the blue light. The Sunlight display, on the other hand, adjusts the contrast level in such a way that there is no major change in the brightness level when you move from a dark room to a brightly lit room.

Design

Phab 2 Plus and Mi Max have a full metal body; however, Mi Max is lighter and thinner than the Lenovo phablet. When it comes to colors, Mi Max is available in three variants, silver, gold, and dark grey. Currently, Phab 2 Plus is only available in gold, but it will soon be released in a gunmetal grey.

Battery Life

If you just look at the battery life, Xiaomi’s Mi Max is clearly the winner. Phab 2 Plus has a 4050 mAh battery, whereas Mi Max sports a 4850 mAh battery. However, the battery size is not an indication of the battery backup. The MIUI, Xiaomi’s unique UI, may need a lot more battery charge than the plain Android in Phab 2 Plus.

Processors and RAM

While both these phones have 3GB RAM, they run on different processors. While Mi Max runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor, Phab 2 Plus operates on MediaTek 8783 octa-core processor. Both of these phones support VoLTE calling and 4G networks.

User Interface

If you are comfortable with the Android UI, Lenovo Phab 2 Plus is the perfect choice for you. On the other hand, if you want to experiment, choose the Xiaomi Mi Max for its MIUI.

Price

If budget is your main concern, then you will happy to know that both the Phab 2 Plus and the Mi Max are priced at Rs. 14,999/- on Amazon.

Since both these devices cost the same, you can now look at the features to make the decision about which phablet to choose.