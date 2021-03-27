Xbox Series X restock: date Twitter tracker for Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Our Xbox Series X restock tracker will send you alerts when the Microsoft console is back in stock at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop and other stores in the US. All you have to do is follow along and turn on notifications. We have even been able to file exclusive stories about what time and date Xbox restocks will happen.

Why get restock alerts? On average, the Xbox sells out in less than three minutes when retailers don't hold back and release inventory on waves. That's why it's important to get an Xbox restock alert on minute one.

Potential Xbox Series X restock date: Thursday, April 1

Potential restock time: 2:30pm EDT / 11:30am PDT

The Walmart Xbox Series X restock is often your best chance to get the new console due to the fact that the retailer has so much inventory. However, it's also the most frustrating when millions of hopeful buyers jam the website at the same time. It's the most popular store to buy from right now.

We'll likely have a head-up on the next Walmart Xbox restock date, and because the its online store sells the console every two weeks (this past week doesn't count as it was on the Xbox All Access financing plan), we suspect that Thursday, April 1 will be no joke when it comes to an Xbox restock. We may also see the next Walmart PS5 restock then too.

Potential date: Unknown

Analysis: We saw a surprise Xbox Series X restock at Amazon on Tuesday, March 23, and our restock tracker sent out an alert as soon as it happened. Even with that, the restock lasted just two minutes for the Series X. We also saw the Series S in stock it lasted a bit longer, but it has since sold out. There have only been a handful of Amazon Xbox restock dates since launch, so we're unsure of when it'll be back in stock. We'll update this section when we know more.

Probability: 75% for next week, Friday, April 2

There has been a next-gen restock at Best Buy for six weeks in a row on a Friday, and while the Microsoft console missed one of those weeks (there was still a PS5 restock to keep the trend alive), we think the retailer may go seven-for-seven.

If that happens, the Best Buy Xbox Series X restock date Friday, April 2. We typically see the restock time occur between 12pm EDT and 3pm EDT. Remember, this is an online-only order with an in-store pickup, usually scheduled for 3 to 5 days later.

Potential Xbox restock date: Mid-week next week or the week after

The last GameStop Xbox Series X restock was on Tuesday, March 23 and it sold a lot of bundles after an 'add to cart' snafu delayed the actual restock time. The gaming retailer likes to do mid-week Xbox drop times in the afternoon, and it's always during the mid-week, never on weekends and rarely on a Monday or Friday. Sometimes it does skip a week, so we'll know in advance – GameStop usually gives us a heads-up between one and three hours in advance.

Potential Xbox restock date: Next week, but minutes at time

The official Microsoft Xbox store often has the Series X console in stock throughout the week, however, it sells out in three minutes or less, according to our restock Twitter tracker account.

The secret: some people either cancel their orders midway through the process, or their credit card gets rejected, so do keep refreshing when we send out the Xbox restock alert. You may get lucky in scooping up a console that gets kicked back into the inventory system after five or fifteen minutes.

Potential restock date: Next week – always at least one next-gen drop weekly

Antonline has a console restock at least once a week, according to the retailer's official Twitter account, and that means we can expect to see the Xbox Series X in stock (last week's restock was limited to the PS5 and Series S). Antonline has become the surprise favorite store of gamers since the next-gen consoles launched in November because ships consoles fast. It also doesn't play games with its add to cart button during a restock. Just be prepared to pay face value for games and accessories, which we see as a benefit as it turns off resellers.

Potential restock date: Thursday, April 1 or April 8

We didn't see a Target Xbox Series X restock on March 25 – only Sony's console was up for grabs – but the US retailer keeps to its pattern of doing next-gen drops between 7am and 7:45am EDT every other week. So what does that mean for the Xbox if this past Thursday was skipped? Will we see it on April 1 (three weeks since the last Xbox drop), or will it be April 8 (four weeks since the last drop). We're going to keep an eye out for both dates.

