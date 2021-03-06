Xbox Series X restock: our console tracker – here's how to get it fast

Our Xbox Series X restock tracker is here to tell you where to find the new Microsoft console in stock – although today, Saturday, March 6, is unlikely to see a restock. We are tracking it at 12 different stores in the US, including Target, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop. On Monday, we may see new Xbox Series X inventory.

Here's the good news: you can do two things today to find Xbox Series X in stock sooner. Check the stores below and receive alerts from our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker.

1. Miss it? Follow our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts for the next Xbox drop. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates of new stock.

It'll look like:

🚨>90mins to Xbox restock / 2hrs to PS5 🌟Walmart🌟THIS IS THE BIG ONE🐳 PS5 Digital https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc https://t.co/fOQxCworacXbox Series X https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1iXbox Series S https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiMy how to buy it tips @techradar: https://t.co/LjreRk1bbsMarch 4, 2021 See more

2. Check for Xbox restock yourself – these are the 12 trusted stores

Trusted Xbox Series X stores

We've had success: about 25% of our PS5 Twitter tracker replies show they got the new console from our alerts. It's gotten easier over time as more people get the Sony system – there's slightly less pressure today than there was two weeks ago.

Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop would have an PS5 and Xbox restock, and our DMs are open to see if Target is going to have new console stock Monday. So far, people in the know are saying it's coming soon. We'll update this story as soon as we nail down a time.

It's important to point out that you won't be able to order from retail stores. We don't want to be responsible for sending people to physical stores looking for a PS5 restock that doesn't exist. Some stores allow for in-store pickup (Target and certain Best Buy stores), however, none of the actual ordering takes place in stores.

The Xbox restock pattern

The official Microsoft Xbox Store has had the most reliable Xbox Series X restock in the last week. But there our other US stores that have had restock recently: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, ANTonline and GameStop were the ones to check in early March.

The problem people are having is that stores like Walmart and Best Buy will initially come back in stock and sell out within seconds. They get turned off. However, with a few simple page refreshes, it may come back in stock.

American retailers release Xbox restock in short waves. Consumers are also likely to cancel their order midway through or their credit card gets denied and the inventory goes back into the system five minutes later. This is what extends restock and why we recommend being persistent.

Xbox Series X restock success stories

Happy ending to this PS5 story. Happy to play a part.❤️ https://t.co/WhtMOS2putFebruary 25, 2021 See more

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next Xbox stock from 12 sources, and we've seen a few PS5 consoles pop up over the last week and, even better news, high success rates for people who have been looking for restock for months.

Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a Xbox drop any one of the days in the upcoming week.