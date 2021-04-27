Xbox Series X restock: Target should have the console tomorrow – when to buy it

The overdue Xbox Series X restock at Target should happen tomorrow, April 28, according to Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and YouTuber Jake Randall. Matt will send you an alert from his Twitter account when it's back in stock – if you follow him and turn on notifications. We're also overdue for a Walmart restock on Thursday, April 29, plus we may see Antonline restock the Xbox Series X soon. Matt has helped more than 16,000 people buy a next-gen Microsoft console with his Twitter alerts. But you'll have to be fast.

There are three stores in the US that could have an Xbox Series X restock next, and they are Target, Walmart and Best Buy – likely in that order, according to Matt Swider. Retailer Antonline is overdue to have the Xbox Series X in stock – if it's going to do an Xbox drop (it promises a 'next-gen console every week').

Other stores that should have availability that he tracks include Antonline (which had an Xbox Series X restock two weeks ago, so this week), Newegg, Costco, Sam's Club and the official Microsoft Xbox store.

Rumored Best Buy Xbox Series X restock date: This week Friday, April 30 just after 12pm EDT

Wait time: Online orders, ships to store for in-store pickup 3-5 later

The next Best Buy Xbox Serie X restock will have to wait until the end of the week, so check back on Friday, April 30, according to Xbox restock tracker Matt Swider. It's been more than a month since the electronics retailer had the Xbox Series X in stock.

When it is in stock, what time will the Best Buy Xbox restock? We usually start looking at 12pm EDT / 11am CDT / 10am MDT / 9am PDT. We've seen Best Buy restock as late as 3:15pm EDT, but it's typically earlier with the three-hour time frame.

Next restock date: Very likely this week

Very likely this week Last Xbox Series X restock dates: Wednesday, April 7

Wednesday, April 7 Wait time: Online only, fast shipping (sells out quickly)

The next Xbox Series X restock date may be at Antonline this week. Why? Because the US retailer is known for next-gen restocks every week, and it hasn't had the Xbox Series X in stock recently (the last one was April 7). There's a chance this could be a PS5 restock in a given week instead of Xbox, but we're not counting out a Microsoft console bundle just yet. It's overdue.

Antonline ships consoles fast and it doesn't play games with its add-to-cart button like other Xbox Series X restock locations do. This means you have about three minutes from the time Matt Swider sends his tweet to actually buy it.

Our last Antonline Xbox Series X restock alert from Wednesday, April 7:

🚨🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🐜 @antonlinecom 🐜♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarXbox Series X bundle https://t.co/xVnpTewFsdApril 7, 2021 See more

Rumored Xbox restock date: Thursday, April 29 at 2:30pm EDT

Thursday, April 29 at 2:30pm EDT Last Xbox restock date: Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT When it's actually in stock: Walmart Xbox Series X | Walmart Xbox Series S

Wait time: Online orders, ships anywhere from one week to one-month later

The next Walmart Xbox Series X restock is expected to be next week, April 29, and that fits the US retailer's pattern of having waves of new Xbox every other week for one month, then taking the week off. The last Walmart Xbox restock date, on April 15, saw limited consoles on hand.

Matt Swider always has information about the Walmart restock time nearly three hours ahead of orders opening up. When Walmart Xbox orders do get announced, they usually begin at 2:30pm EDT / 11:30am PDT, and the Walmart press release goes out on our Xbox Twitter tracker by noon EDT.

Here's what our Walmart Xbox stock alert looked like on March 22:

🚨First up is Xbox Series X & S at WalmartNOTE: PS5 is in 30 minsMarch 18, 2021 See more

The next Target Xbox Series X restock date is likely to be this week, as the retail chain may be waiting to restock due to the fact that it's still building up more inventory. It's been over six weeks since that last Xbox drop at the retailer. We've seen a few stores build up small amounts of Xbox console inventory over that time, and so has leaker Jake Randall. Matt Swider will have early information on the Xbox restock situation early this week (think Monday).

Here's our Target Xbox Series X restock alert from Thursday, March 11:

Series S 1st, X is next🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🎯 TARGET 🎯 in US!Big One 🐳1. ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar🙏2. 🖱️Click 🔄keep refreshing &🛒try to add to cartSeries S ($299) https://t.co/zNoPQ4lL74Series X ($499) https://t.co/yELb7CrZXo https://t.co/htrEZzE8GXMarch 11, 2021 See more

We saw a surprise Xbox Series X restock at Amazon on Tuesday, March 23 at around 7:12pm EDT, and our restock tracker sent out an alert as soon as it happened. Even with that, the restock lasted just a few minutes for the Series X. Those who were able to order the Amazon Xbox Series X restock were persistent – it wasn't just about the speed of getting to the website. Another tactic used was adding the 'sold out' Xbox to your wish list, then add it to the cart. That's in case Amazon gave you an error message when trying to check out with the Xbox Series X.

Here's what our Amazon Xbox restock alert looked like on Wednesday, April 21

🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock! 📦 AMAZON 📦 in the US has it♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PS5 stock updatesXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/5jhpFiXrJwApril 21, 2021 See more

Next Xbox restock date: Likely this week

Likely this week Last Xbox restock date: Wednesday, April 14 (not counting All Access)

Wednesday, April 14 (not counting All Access) When it's in stock: GameStop Xbox Series X and Series S bundles

The next GameStop Xbox Series X restock is likely to be this week, as we usually see the game retailer wait a week to a week-and-a-half to restock the Microsoft console. It did have the Xbox Series X for sale through the Xbox All Access finance plan, but most people are looking for the standalone Xbox Series X or a tempting bundle.

Our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker alert for GameStop will look like this:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 / Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7Xbox Series X / Series S bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZnFViMarch 23, 2021 See more

Next Xbox restock date: Unknown

Unknown Last Xbox restock date: Thursday, April 22

Aside from the April 22 restock, the official Microsoft Xbox store used to have the Series X console back in stock on random days through the week then stopped. It now has these flash sales that sell out in one minute, according to our restock Twitter tracker account. We haven't seen a restock in recent weeks (outside of the April 22 restock). Is Microsoft allowing other retailers to sell its console, or is it building up inventory? We're going to keep watching and send alerts when Xbox Series X is in stock.

The secret: some people either cancel their orders midway through the process or their credit card gets rejected, so do keep refreshing when we send out the Xbox restock alert. You may get lucky in scooping up a console that gets kicked back into the inventory system after five or fifteen minutes.

TRY OFTEN🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock at 💻 MICROSOFT 💻 in the US right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradar for instant Xbox & PS5 stock updatesXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/5BmpyNkazYXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/eb3YwCTtLwApril 22, 2021 See more

Last Xbox Series X restock date: Tuesday, April 13

Tuesday, April 13 Costco Xbox restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

The Costco Xbox restock date, like Newegg, is always unpredictable, but we often see the console back in stock on weekdays during normal hours (unlike rival Sam's Club, which can be all over the place with times as late as 1am EDT). There's a barrier to entry here, which can be a really good thing for you: the Xbox stock is open to Costco members only. That slows down the pace at which people can buy the Xbox Series X, but also means... you have to be a paid Costco member. The last Costco Xbox restock was Tuesday, April 13, so expect to see more Microsoft inventory soon.

🚨🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🏬 COSTCO 🏬 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PS5 stock updatesXbox Series X bundle https://t.co/0MTAA1u1qqApril 13, 2021 See more