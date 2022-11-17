WP Engine extends its managed WordPress hosting solution on Microsoft Azure

Audio player loading…

WP Engine (opens in new tab) has launched its managed WordPress platform (opens in new tab) on Microsoft Azure (opens in new tab) for companies who prefer Microsoft.

Available now, businesses in the US and the Netherlands can choose Azure to build and scale WordPress websites with WP Engine.

WP Engine says it plans to expand into other regions throughout 2023 for a more global reach on the cloud hosting (opens in new tab) platform.

WP Engine on Microsoft Azure

The new solution uses Kubernetes for containers, which allows engineers to port the platform to AKS without making core modifications to code.

“Working with Microsoft on an Azure-based offering helps us deliver on our promise to be the world’s most trusted WordPress platform for businesses around the world,” said WP Engine Chairwoman and CEO Heather Brunner.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Microsoft in powering their Microsoft Stories site, now 7X faster with WP Engine powered by Azure.”

WP Engine says that the offering combines the agility of its WordPress hosting (opens in new tab)platform with the global reach of Microsoft Azure. It also confirmed that the solution offers “certified” security for enterprise and SMB businesses.

“WP Engine on Azure paves the way for Microsoft partners and customers to publish their own WordPress sites at scale,” said Sean McKenna, Director of Product, Azure Kubernetes Service at Microsoft.

“The WP Engine platform integration with Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) creates a powerful software solution that natively supports dynamic websites built on WordPress.”

WP Engine provides managed WordPress hosting, enterprise WordPress, headless WordPress, Flywheel, Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and Genesis.

“Wrapping WordPress components in containers makes it easier for teams to use, manage and deploy applications anywhere,” said Ramadass Prabhakar, SVP and chief technology officer at WP Engine.

“This modern design approach is an example of how containers can be leveraged to build a portable architecture.”

WP Engine began working with Microsoft in 2018 when Microsoft chose the WordPress platform to power its Microsoft Stories website.

In 2021, WP Engine and Microsoft Azure collaborated again as an increase in content demand and the streaming of in-house web processes led both companies to fully integrate its platforms.