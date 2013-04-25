Zuckerberg ice cream might be the scariest thing we've ever seen

To anyone who has ever wanted to lick Mark Zuckerberg's face - or wanted his head on a stick - your day has finally come thanks to the guys over at Stoyn.

The ice cream, which you can see in the picture above, is of a Butterfly Pea Flower flavour - apparently good for curing eye fatigue - and comes in the social network's signature blue. After all, Zuckerberg is red-green colourblind, remember?

The bad(/good) news is that we can't see any way of actually buying said ice cream. But still, we bet Tom from MySpace never got one of these.

