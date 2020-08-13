Windows 10 will soon tell you what new features were delivered with a big update

Windows 10 will tell you exactly what a new feature update has delivered in terms of fresh functionality in the future, with this change being ushered in with the latest preview build for Microsoft’s OS.

Windows 10 build 20190 has arrived for testers in the Dev Channel, with what Microsoft describes as a new post-update experience.

If you’ve ever installed a major feature update for Windows 10 – such as the recent May 2020 Update – and wondered what on earth it did, this new addition aims to tackle that very issue.

Microsoft explains: “We know that it doesn’t always feel clear what changed with a major update, or even how you can learn about and try out new features and improvements. This means that updates can feel time consuming without real benefit to you, and we want to change that.

“We’re introducing a new first run experience via the Tips app that highlights the most exciting changes on your PC after a major Windows 10 feature update is installed.”

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Tips from the top

With the Tips app popping up to highlight the main changes implemented, there should no longer be any confusion about exactly what any particular update has done.

For now, testers will get the Tips app highlighting any new features recently introduced with the latest preview builds in the Dev Channel. Although note that you have to turn on this feature – to do so, head to Settings > System > Notifications & Actions, and ensure that you enable ‘Show me the Windows welcome experience’.

At the moment, this capability is only available to Windows Insider testers in EN regions (including the US, UK, Canada and Australia).

Build 20190 also implements a bunch of fixes and various tweaks (including some work on graphics settings), and as ever, there are a number of known issues which Microsoft details in full in the blog post introducing this latest preview build.