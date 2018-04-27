White OnePlus 6 confirmed in official 'first look' video

OnePlus has given a select number of fans a preview of its upcoming OnePlus 6 flagship phone, and while the devices are pixelated in a video of their reactions, it's clear a white version of the handset will be available.

The video, posted to the OnePlus YouTube channel, shows fans attending the company's Open Ears Forum in San Francisco being given some time with prototype OnePlus 6 handsets.

OnePlus has already confirmed that its new handset will have the biggest screen it has ever put on a phone, that it'll feature a display notch, and have a glass rear, headphone jack and slender bezels.

All these features are mentioned by the fans while checking out the handset, but something that hadn't previous been confirmed is the colors of the device.

Can you spot the white OnePlus 6 in the video below?

All white on the night?

It's clear that there are two colors of device being held, with black handsets alongside a white device.

This isn't the first time OnePlus has offered a white handset, with the OnePlus 5T available for a short period of time in white (and red) - but a white variant being shown off so openly at prototype stage could hint that the OnePlus 6 may launch in two hues, rather than the white version being introduced at a later date.

Luckily, we don't have long to wait to find out for sure, with the OnePlus 6 launch date set for May 16. TechRadar will be reporting live from the event to bring you all the latest on the new flagship smartphone.