The PS5 restock at Best Buy is unlikely to happen today – when to buy it next time

The Best Buy PS5 restock date and time has finally happened, and it's all the more reason to get Twitter alerts from our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. The bad news is that if you're reading this, you probably missed it, as it happened almost 24 hours in advance of its expected Friday, May 7 at 12pm EDT date and time. The surprise PS5 restock at Best Buy ended a nearly six-week delay in which the largest electronics store in the US went without selling the Sony console. It launched orders in the wake of the Walmart restock, which also happened yesterday.

When will PS5 restock next? Best Buy isn't today

The next PS5 restock date may rest with Target and GameStop in the new week, as both Best Buy and Walmart teamed up to launch their PS5 inventory on Thursday. We often see a Best Buy PS5 restock on Friday, but enough people got the console on Thursday, according to Matt Swider's Twitter replies, so a restock today, Friday, May 7, seems far less likely. In other words, there's unlikely any leftovers in Best Buy warehouses.

We usually get advance notice of a Target PS5 restock, both from our sources, who check inventory levels at stores, and the ironclad corporate sources of leaker Jake Randall. We also didn't see a significant drop from Antonline this week – just a PS5 Digital restock that happened so quickly – and Sony Direct, Newegg, and Costco have all been silent. Sam's Club is said to lack PS5 consoles at the moment, so no surprise 1am EDT restock. We're tracking all of the American stores to tell you when a restock happens, and issuing Twitter alerts so you can buy the console.

Next PS5 Best Buy restock date: Tracking for Friday, May 7 at 12pm EDT (but unlikely now)

Tracking for Friday, May 7 at 12pm EDT (but unlikely now) Last Best Buy restock date: Thursday, May 6 at 3:49pm

Thursday, May 6 at 3:49pm How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

That anticipated Best Buy PS5 restock today, Friday, May 7, isn't likely, according to PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. Instead, Best Buy closed its six weeks of no next-gen restock whatsoever one day early, launching orders on May 6 at 3:49pm. Why that PS5 restock time? It was right in the wake of Walmart orders ending.

It's all the more reason to subscribe to our Twitter alerts and turn on notifications. The Sony console sells out within minutes, although most retailers extend the time by turning the add-to-cart button on and off to randomize things (that's what frustrates people to no end). When Best Buy is in stock on a Friday, it's usually between 12pm to 3:15pm EDT.

Next Walmart PS5 restock date? Maybe next week¸ Thursday, May 13

Maybe next week¸ Thursday, May 13 Last Walmart date? Thursday, May 6 at 3:30pm EDT

Thursday, May 6 at 3:30pm EDT Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

The next Walmart PS5 restock date could be Thursday, May 13 at around 3pm EDT, or at least that's the next time we'll be tracking it. Walmart offers Sony console stock on inconsistent Thursdays, and while we've seen two waves of drops on May 6 and April 15, we're eager to see another two-hour restock marathon split into 12 different waves like the last massive PS5 restock update on March 18.

Matt Swider often knows about any big Walmart PS5 restock ahead of time with an official Walmart press release that goes out three hours in advance. He'll also tweet out if there's not one happening – though as we've seen these small PS5 drops can happen without press release fanfare.

Next Target PS5 restock date: Tracking it for Wednesday, May 12 (nothing confirmed until Monday)

Tracking it for Wednesday, May 12 (nothing confirmed until Monday) Last Target PS5 restock date and time: Wednesday, April 28 at 7:43am EDT

Wednesday, April 28 at 7:43am EDT How to buy PS5 from Target: Target PS5 Disc | Target PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, same-day in-store pickup

The next Target PS5 restock date could be Wednesday, May 12, although we don't have official confirmation about this. Not even Target may know just yet. We often have the restock date verified by Monday evenings with the help of the sources of YouTuber Jake Randall. It all depends on whether or not there's enough inventory at Target stores in the US.

When the Target PS5 restock date does roll around, the time usually falls between 7am and 9am EDT, with the most consistent PS5 drop time being around 7:40am EDT. This is a brutal time for people on the West coast, when it's 4:40am EDT, but there's also less competition at that hour. While this is an online-only purchase, you can pick up the PS5 in-store the same day and you have to select a local store. That means fewer people are awake in California than in New York. It also makes it harder for bots and resellers to claim consoles.

Next Newegg PS5 restock date: Certain Weekdays

Certain Weekdays Last Newegg PS5 restock date: April 29 at 1pm EDT

April 29 at 1pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Newegg: Newegg Shuffle

How long does it take to get it?: One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers

We haven't seen a PS5 Newegg restock as part of the Newegg Shuffle all week long, but the retailer remains one of the fairest stores to buy a PS5 bundle from along with Sony Direct – if you consider yourself lucky. It's a lottery system, meaning you enter for a chance to be able to buy PS5 from the computer-components-focused US retailer. This 'Newegg Shuffle' happens nearly every weekday (and sometimes Saturdays) for GPU and CPU restock (even harder to get in some cases), and a few times a week Newegg has the PS5 as part of the 'Shuffle' selection.

Next PS5 restock date: Either today, May 7, or next week

Either today, May 7, or next week Last PS5 restock: Yesterday, May 6 (briefly for PS5 Digital) and Friday, April 24 (again briefly for PS5 Digital)

Yesterday, May 6 (briefly for PS5 Digital) and Friday, April 24 (again briefly for PS5 Digital) When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

There was a limited Antonline PS5 Digital restock yesterday, May 6, and another that happened on April 24, but both instances of PS5 bundles sold out immediately – within seconds. This US store promises weekly next-gen console drops (sometimes it's for an Xbox Series X restock), and we're wondering if that's all for this week. All of the Antonline restocks come in the form of game-and-accessory-loaded bundles. This means the price is higher, but it's easy to snag the console that way.

Important: Antonline sells out of PS5 in three minutes or less, but when PS5 is on sale at this retailer, there are no waves or in-stock/out-of-stock funny business with the add-to-cart button. And this American retailer ships fast. Basically, it's the opposite of a Walmart PS5 restock.

Next GameStop PS5 date: Maybe today, or early next week

Maybe today, or early next week Last GameStop date: Wednesday, April 28 (afternoon)

Wednesday, April 28 (afternoon) When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Wait time: Online-only, no in-store pickup or ordering

The next GameStop PS5 restock date could be either today, April 7, or early next week. Why? Because we usually have a one-week to one-and-a-half-week wait for a GameStop PS5 drop consisting of bundles. The last PS5 restock date was April 28 in the afternoon (just after the Target PS5 restock), with a 45-minute wave of new Sony PS5 Disc and Digital Edition bundle stock (a lot of people got it, so this is where to buy PS5 if you want to get it easily).

GameStop ships PS5 consoles quickly, in about four to six days, and while it forces you to buy a bundle, this restock strategy deters resellers from snapping up all of the inventory. This is your best chance to buy PS5 among major retailers.

Next PS5 restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Happens randomly on weekdays Last restock date: Thursday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 20. Before that March 9 before that (so long gaps)

Thursday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 20. Before that March 9 before that (so long gaps) When it's in stock: Costco PS5 bundle

Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

The next Costco PS5 restock is something no one can predict, but it usually happens once a month – and it's only for Costco members every time yet still sells out in about four minutes, according to Matt Swider. That really tells you how strong the demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out so quickly. The glimmer of a PS5 restock on Thursday, April 22 didn't last long enough to purchase for many consumers – the theory was that a few PS5 consoles from the prior restock two days before that were up for grabs.

We're now tracking the next Costco PS5 restock for May, although for this one it's anyone's guess as to when it'll happen. We'll tweet out the moment it comes online.

Amazon PS5 restock

Next Amazon PS5 restock date: Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past

Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past Last Amazon PS5 restock date: Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT

Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT When it's in stock: Amazon PS5 Disc | Amazon PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, obviously, ship fast unless backordered

The next Amazon PS5 restock is unpredictable simply because the online retailer has waited anywhere from 15 days to 52 days to restock the Sony console. Today, May 5, it's been 13 days since the last Amazon restock. We saw a surprise restock Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am, according to the many Twitter replies received by PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. It seems like thousands of people were finally able to buy PS5, but console inventory numbers are unknown.

While we don't know when the next Amazon PS5 restock date will be, it could drive major hype to the Amazon Prime Day date that's confirmed to be happening in June. That would be a clever way to draw attention to the sales marathon. If it's a stretch and Amazon can't wait that long, maybe it'll go live with another PS5 drop when it announces the specific Amazon Prime Day date, theorizes Matt Swider.

Next Sony Direct restock date: Look for more Sony Direct restock dates this week

Look for more Sony Direct restock dates this week Last restock date: Tuesday, April 20 at 4:54pm EDT

Tuesday, April 20 at 4:54pm EDT When it's in stock: Sony Direct PS5 Disc | Sony Direct PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

The Sony Direct PS5 restock date could help us close out the week with something special, especially at a time when, outside of the Walmart and Best Buy PS5 restock, it's been a very slow week for console availability. Also known as PlayStation Direct, this is Sony's official store for its PlayStation brand, but it's become rather unpredictable. It had two restock events three weeks ago on a Tuesday and Thursday. The theory was that we'd see Sony Direct restock on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but that didn't happen in the end. So we're tracking Sony Direct this week – and have a heightened awareness of PS5 drops for afternoon times.

Sam's Club PS5 restock

Possible restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays (any time)

Happens randomly on weekdays (any time) Last restock date: Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT

Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT When it's in stock: Sam's Club PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online orders, average one week shipping

Sam's Club is overdue for a PS5 restock – the last time was a surprise at 1am EDT on March 23. We saw nothing in April, and so far May has been dry for Sam's Club. That off-putting 1am EDT time did make it stay in stock way longer than normal: a whole four minutes. That's a lifetime in the console restock world.

Sam's Club did refresh its website to include a new PS5 bundle (it remains in an out-of-stock status), so we're curious about when that will come back in stock. Unlike Best Buy and Walmart, Sam's Club doesn't do frequent restocks or stick to a time schedule. So it's important to follow our PS5 restock tracker for this store. While you don't have to be a member of Sam's Club to buy PS5, you will get charged a fee or need to use a temporary membership to purchase the Sony console.

That's our full PS5 restock update, although we'll continually be refreshing this page with new restock dates and times, especially as stores like Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon become increasingly unpredictable.

That's our full PS5 restock update, although we'll continually be refreshing this page with new restock dates and times, especially as stores like Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon become increasingly unpredictable.