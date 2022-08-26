What time is House of the Dragon episode 2 released on HBO Max?

Audio player loading…

Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episode 1. You've been warned.

House of the Dragon episode 2 is going to be a dramatic affair. The Game of Thrones prequel show's premiere was full of political intrigue and family drama, and it'll come as no surprise for you to learn that things are only going to escalate from here on out.

For those who need a recap: there was a lot that went down in the HBO Max show's opening episode. King Viserys lost his wife (and queen) and newborn son during a strenuous – and horrific to watch, might we add – childbirth sequence, meaning he had to choose between his brother, Prince Daemon, and daughter Princess Rhaenyra as his new heir to the Iron Throne. As you'll hopefully recall, Viserys chose the latter and, after some less than wonderful – that's putting it mildly – displays of power by Daemon, Viserys even exiled his sibling to Hightower, the realm he's supposed to be lauding it over. The battle lines for the Targaryen civil war, then, have been drawn, and it's only a matter of time before the real fighting begins.

But that's enough of a plot catch-up. You're here to find out when House of the Dragon's second installment lands on HBO Max. Below, we'll explain what time it'll launch on the streaming service, as well as where you can watch episode 2 if HBO Max isn't available in your world region. We'll also provide a full rundown of season 1's release schedule, so you'll know when new episodes are released.

Here, then, is when House of the Dragon episode 2 takes flight on HBO Max.

When will House of the Dragon episode 2 come to HBO Max?

Rhaenyra and Daemon are about to engage in all-out war. (Image credit: HBO )

House of the Dragon episode 2 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, August 28 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

That's the same time as the series premiere, which broke all kinds of records on HBO Max in the hours after its release. Not too bad for a fantasy show whose predecessor had seemingly alienated its core fanbase after that eighth season.

Where can I watch House of the Dragon in the UK and non-US territories?

Lord Corlys Velaryon is sure to have a big role in proceedings. (Image credit: HBO)

Not based in the US? Fear not, House of the Dragon fans, for the series is also available in other world regions.

However, its release date and time varies on where you live in the world. Check out the list below to see when and where it'll be available to stream in your country:

Australia – Monday, August 29 at 11 AM AEST on Foxtel

– Monday, August 29 at 11 AM AEST on Foxtel Canada – Monday, August 28 at 2 PM ET on Crave

– Monday, August 28 at 2 PM ET on Crave Germany – Monday, August 29 at 3 AM CST on Sky Germany

– Monday, August 29 at 3 AM CST on Sky Germany India – Monday, August 29 at 6:30 AM IST on Disney Plus Hotstar

– Monday, August 29 at 6:30 AM IST on Disney Plus Hotstar Israel – Monday, August 29 at 4 AM IST on Cellcom

– Monday, August 29 at 4 AM IST on Cellcom Italy – Monday, August 29 at 3 AM CST on Sky Italy

– Monday, August 29 at 3 AM CST on Sky Italy Japan – Monday, August 29 at 10 AM JST on U-NEXT

– Monday, August 29 at 10 AM JST on U-NEXT Latin America – Sunday, August 28 at 9 PM ET on HBO Max

– Sunday, August 28 at 9 PM ET on HBO Max New Zealand – Monday, August 29 at 1 PM NZST on Sky SoHo

– Monday, August 29 at 1 PM NZST on Sky SoHo Portugal – Monday, August 29 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max

– Monday, August 29 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max Scandinavian nations – Monday, August 29 at 3 AM CST on HBO Max

– Monday, August 29 at 3 AM CST on HBO Max Spain – Monday, August 29 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max

– Monday, August 29 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max Switzerland – Monday, August 29 at 3 AM CST on RTS

– Monday, August 29 at 3 AM CST on RTS United Kingdom – Monday, August 29 at 2 AM BST on Sky Atlantic

House of the Dragon: full release schedule

Do you want to know when weekly episodes of House of the Dragon will drop in your territory? You'll need our help on that front, too, then.

For those who don't live in the US, Canada, or Latin America: be aware that new House of the Dragon episodes could land in your nation on a different day. House of the Dragon episode 2 will be released on Sunday, August 28 in North America, but it won't launch until Monday, August 29 in the UK and Europe, and so on.

Here's a full release schedule for House of the Dragon on HBO Max:

House of the Dragon episode 1 – Sunday, August 21 (available now)

– Sunday, August 21 (available now) House of the Dragon episode 2 – Sunday, August 28

– Sunday, August 28 House of the Dragon episode 3 – Sunday, September 4

– Sunday, September 4 House of the Dragon episode 4 – Sunday, September 11

– Sunday, September 11 House of the Dragon episode 5 – Sunday, September 18

– Sunday, September 18 House of the Dragon episode 6 – Sunday, September 25

– Sunday, September 25 House of the Dragon episode 7 – Sunday, October 2

– Sunday, October 2 House of the Dragon episode 8 – Sunday, October 9

– Sunday, October 9 House of the Dragon episode 9 – Sunday, October 16

– Sunday, October 16 House of the Dragon episode 10 – Sunday, October 23

