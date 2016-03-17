Wearables get fashionable with new Michael Kors Access smartwatches

Android Wear recieved another boost this week from Michael Kors, which today unveiled a new line of smartwatches for its Fall 2016 line

The line, called Michael Kors Access, arrives later this year with a "sporty" model for men and a "glamorous" version for women.

At least one of the watches will come with interchangeable leather and silicone wristbands, though from the images, it looks like there will be metal band options as well.

Along with being powered by Android Wear, it'll include exclusive display faces, but that's all we know in terms of specs.

Instead, the focus for Michael Kors is bringing tech smarts to a designer watch, and with a starting price of $395 (about £273, AU$517), we don't imagine a powerful beast under the watch face.

"I thought, 'Why can't tech accessories be chic and glamorous?'," said designer Michael Kors. "After all, technology is impacting life more and more. It should reflect your personal taste as much as anything else, but it should also give you access to all the experiences that you want."

You can check out the women's Michael Kors smartwatch in the video below.