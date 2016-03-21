These new Apple Watch straps are not the ones we wanted

In a move which is likely to only excite the fashionistas out there, Apple's unveiled a whole host of new straps for the Watch.

There's a brand new strap made of woven nylon, which is available in light blue, pink, peach and black.

There are also a number of brand new colors for the Apple Watch in leather including a light blue, yellow and red. Apple also confirmed a new space black milanese loop design.

A third of Apple Watch wearers regularly change the bands to switch up the design as well.

Tim Cook confirmed on stage that the Apple Watch is the top selling smartwatch in the world and has had impressive customer satisfaction as well.

There's still no word of the Apple Watch 2 though - for that we'll have to wait a little bit longer.