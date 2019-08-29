Warner Bros. films and TV shows will be streamable on Plex for free

Plex may have built its reputation on DIY streaming software, but now it's taking another big step in the direction of being a traditional media streaming service: the company just announced a new deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution that will bring AVOD shows and movies to all of its users.

According to Plex, the shows and movies will be available for free (with ads) and won’t require you to be a premium Plex Pass holder to watch it. The shows will appear inside the Plex app - likely in a different place than the rest of your content - and will likely be joined by content from other studios in the future.

The downside here is that those shows and movies will only be streaming in the US and no specific titles have so far been named in the deal. There’s also no hard date set for when the content will be available on the service.

While those key details will determine the success of the partnership this ultimately feels like a good step forward for the service and follows in the footsteps of The Roku Channel and Sony's ad-supported Crackle streaming service.