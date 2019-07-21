Walmart's 'The Big Save' sale ends today: final deals on TVs, laptops, and more

While Amazon Prime Day ended on Tuesday, Walmart's 'The Big Save' sale has been extended to today with price cuts that rival the tech giant. You can find massive savings throughout the site on best-selling items.



The best part about Walmart's summer sale is that unlike Prime Day, Walmart's deals are available to everyone - you don't need to be a member or have a subscription. You also get free shipping on all orders over $35. The deals aren't bad either, with massive savings on everything from 4K TVs and laptops to kitchen appliances and vacuums. You'll also find discounts on Google smart home devices, which aren't available on Amazon.



See our roundup below of the best Walmart deals that are still available. Keep in mind these offers end today, and might be the last time snag stellar deal before Black Friday.

The best Walmart deals on sale now

Walmart has a lot of stuff on offer right now, with a wide range of devices and categories that are at an all-time low price.

We've scoured the site, and listed the best deals that are worth your time. Here are out top choices:

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a white sport band.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch Laptop $329 $289 at Walmart

Get the thin and lightweight IdeaPad S340 on sale at Walmart for $289. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 128GB of storage, an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM and provides an all-day battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and matches previously impresses price drops we've seen for this tablet.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | $399 $349.99 at Walmart

If you don't particularly need any games, but just want the lowest solo PS4 Pro price for a new unit, Walmart is your best shot today. So if you're just after an upgrade from your older PS4, this is a handy offer.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144.99 at Walmart

A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.

View Deal

Google Home Max $399 $299 at Walmart

The Google Home Max is much bigger than any other Google home speaker and is capable of really filling the room with sound. And we mean that too as the speakers reacts to the size and shape of a room to give you the best sound. The microphones are much more powerful too and can hear your voice commands, even over the loud music.

View Deal

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera $199 $160 at Walmart

You can add security to your home for just $160 with the Google Nest Cam at Walmart. The indoor security camera sends alerts to to your phone, tablet or computer when motion is detected and features two-way audio.

View Deal

Walmart's TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills budget TV, then look no further than the Sceptre 50-inch TV that's on sale at Walmart for just $179.99. The HD TV features three different HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite devices from your TV.

View Deal

JVC 49-inch FHD Roku Smart TV $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

The budget JVC TV is a fantastic option if you're looking for mid-size TV with smart capabilities. The 49-inch TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.

View Deal

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $280 at Walmart. The HDTV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $478 $319.99 at Walmart

Get the budget Vizio 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale at Walmart for $319.99. That's the lowest price we've found the UHD TV that features smart capabilities so you can stream from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.

View Deal

Sony 49-inch Bravia X800E 4K Ultra HD TV $898 $479 at Walmart

You can save over $400 on the Sony 49-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The Android TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

JVC 65-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV $649.99 $449.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a large-screen 4K smart TV, you can get the JVC 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $449.99. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've found for the UHD TV.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV $799.99 $579.99 at Walmart

Save over $200 on the LG 65-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu and more from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Walmart's iPad deals

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in choice of silver, gold or space grey.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 16GB Tablet $279.99 $197.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. The 10-inch tablet offers 16GB of storage and provides a long battery life of up to 13 hours.

View Deal

Walmart's PS4, Xbox and Nintendo deals

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB + Crystal controller $359 $299 on Walmart

If you've been keen to play some couch co-op games on a PS4 (they exist!) or just have a backup DualShock 4 controller for when your first one runs out of battery, pick up this deal for 16% off the sticker price - or, in layman's terms, get a free controller when you buy the console.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | $349.99 at Walmart

If you don't particularly need any games, but just want the lowest solo PS4 Pro price for a new unit, Walmart is your best shot today. So if you're just after an upgrade from your older PS4, this is a handy offer.

View Deal

Xbox One X | NBA 2K19 | $339.99 at Walmart

With so many stores still charging over $400 for the 4K super console alone, this is a fantastic Walmart deal. We'd happily pay this price for just the console, but we'll certainly take it with the best basketball game money can buy too.

View Deal

Walmart's fitness trackers

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $299 $269.95 at Walmart

Walmart has a $30 price cut on the feature rich Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. The water-resistant Fitbit Ionic includes GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep and calories burned.

View Deal

Headphones

urBeats3 Earphones with 3.5mm Plug $79 $39 at Walmart

You can get the urBeats3 earphones in gray on sale at Walmart for just $39. The earbuds features a remote and mic and include inline call and music controls.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144.99 at Walmart

A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.9 5 $195 at Walmart

Save over $100 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provides up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and features Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds $129.99 $127.99 at Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Buds get a slight price cut for Prime Day at Walmart. The all-new earbuds features Ambient Aware technology which lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear and provide up to 13 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Smartwatches

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a white sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 42mm $309 $229 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $229. The series 3 smartwatch comes with a 42mm band and includes heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch features GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Laptops

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $229 $159 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and provides up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 3185 2-in-1 Laptop $349 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 11 laptop on sale at Walmart for $249. The 2-in-1 laptop features 4GB of RAM, a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e Processor with Radeon R5 Graphics, and 500GB SSD.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch Laptop $599.99 $419 at Walmart

Get the HP 15.6-inch laptop on sale for $419 at Walmart. The sleek laptop provides 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and offers an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Vacuums

Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum $199.99 $119.99 at Walmart

Get the Dyson V6 handheld vacuum on sale for $119.99. That's the best price we've found for the mini Dyson that's made for cars and small spaces and comes with six convenient attachments.

View Deal

Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum $299 $239 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale at Walmart for $226.98. The iRobot 680 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

View Deal

Electric Toothbrushes

Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush $159.97 $99.94 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Oral-B 6000 on sale at Walmart for $99.94. The electric toothbrush removes up to 300% more plaque vs a manual toothbrush and includes sensor technology to protect your gums from over brushing.

View Deal

Kitchen appliances

Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker $99 $79 at Walmart

The Instant Pot Lux80 features 14 different built-in smart programs and combines six kitchen appliances in one. The eight-quart pressure cooker is perfect for making large meals for families and is on sale for $79.

View Deal

George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill $99 $54.99 at Walmart

Grill meats, veggies, kabobs and more with the George Forman electric grill. The indoor/outdoor grill can make over 15 servings for large groups and features a fat-removing slop for lean, tasty meals.

View Deal

NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender $129 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the NutriBullet blender at Walmart. The NutriBullet Pro features a high performance 900-watt motor and comes with 32-oz cups that you can take on the go.

View Deal

KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer $259.99 $199 at Walmart

Get the KitchenAid Onyx Black Stand Mixer on sale for $199. That's the best price we've found for the 4.5-quart mixer that features a tilt-head to allow clear access to the bowl.

View Deal

Shop more Walmart TV deals with our roundup of the best 4K TV deals that are happening now.