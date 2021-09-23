Move over, Best Buy. Walmart to restock PS5, Halo Xbox Series X consoles today – here's when

Update: There's a Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today, if you want to know what time, follow our PS5 and Xbox restock tracker Matt Swider, as he'll send you an alert as soon as the consoles are in stock in the US – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Today, September 23, the Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock will take place exclusively online, though the originally scheduled PS5 and Xbox Series X restock time has been delayed from 12pm EDT / 9am PDT to 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT. This is different from the Best Buy PS5 and Xbox restock today (this morning) which happened in person at select local stores throughout the United States. Walmart will also do something different: sell the hard-to-buy Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X that's limited edition.

Here's how to get the PS5 and Xbox Series X restock alerts today:

Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock time today

PS5 and Xbox Series X date and time: September 23 at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT

It got delayed from its original time of 12pm EDT / 9am PDT

The Walmart restock are online-only

Walmart sent out a notice to TechRadar and other media outlets that it was going to have a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock, including the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X. The date was supposed to be today, September 23.

However, the restock time has been delayed, with Walmart only issuing a brief statement on its website. "Console event will be rescheduled," according to Walmart.com. We've reached out to Walmart for further clarification.

This isn't new. Walmart is known for delays of console, both when you go to order it from their website and notoriously when you are waiting for that PS5 delivery.

Walmart to have Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock

it's nearly impossible to buy the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console, as it's a themed special edition and when it sells out, Microsoft won't be making any more. Walmart did put some consoles on sale, but apparently it has more inventory.

The PS5 has proven to be much more popular than the Xbox Series X judging from the demand, especially at Best Buy this morning. When Best Buy ran out of paper tickets for the 53 PS5 consoles it had at one New York City store, they were only up to customer No. 3 when for Xbox Series X buyers.

However, the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X has some additional cache to it, and while it's priced at $549, it comes with the game, making it MSRP for both items. That has sent demand soaring, as Master Chief fans know Walmart will run out and not restock.

Our Walmart PS5 buying guide remains unchanged

Update: While the times have changed, our Walmart guide remains the same. Here's what to do to get the PS5 and Xbox Series X in your cart.

Walmart is the most popular retailer in the US, so consoles sell out quickly when the PS5 is in stock. This is one case in which the mobile app is the hero and the website is the sidekick. We'll explain how and why you should use both during a PS5 drop at Walmart.

Go to the Walmart link we tweet from our tracker – right at the 12pm EDT restock time (and again at 9pm EDT in case you fail to secure a PS5 or Xbox during the first hour-long restock).

Open it up in both the Walmart app (on your phone) and a browser (preferably a computer).

Use the browser to determine if PS5 / Xbox is in stock at Walmart (it'll go in and out of stock in waves (sometimes the computer is better than the app, but rarely).

Use the mobile app to tap checkout. It'll give you an error message if it can't be added to your cart. Dismiss that dialogue box and tap again (the app is usually better since you don't have to refresh).

Key tip: Line up the "Sorry" dialogue box's "dismiss" button with the "add to cart" button by scrolling down. This will allow you to incessantly tap both "dismiss" and "add to cart" and save you so much time .

Line up the "Sorry" dialogue box's "dismiss" button with the "add to cart" button by scrolling down. This will allow you to tap both "dismiss" and "add to cart" . Continue to monitor the website to see when restock times are posted (this is where the computer browser is helpful). It usually happens in 10-minute increments, but even if Walmart claims another restock time at 12:10, sometimes they don't stick to it, so don't stop tapping the app.