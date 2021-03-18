Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock: when they're in stock today – buy them fast

Update: Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock time is today starting at 2:30pm EDT. That's initially for the Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5 goes on sale at 3pm EDT, 30 minutes later, according to a Walmart official spokesperson.

The Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock today is about to take place, which is good news because the Amazon PS5 restock has been pushed back to an unknown time. Sign up for alerts for all PS5 and Xbox console drops today and in the future.

Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock tips

Both next-gen consoles will be up for grabs, the first, Xbox, starting at 2:30pm EDT, according to Walmart. The PS5 restock happens at 3pm EDT, just 30 minutes later.

"The items will only be available for delivery," a Walmart spokesperson told TechRadar. In other words, you shouldn't show up to Walmart retail stores to try to buy or claim your console. Unlike the recent Target and Best Buy PS5 restock, it's not an in-store pick-up situation.

The Xbox restock is actually going to happen in two phases in case you miss it. First, the standalone console will be available today and the time is set for 2:30pm EDT. It'll be available again next week, too, on March 25 at 3pm EDT as part of Microsoft's finance plan, known as Xbox All-Access.

Walmart hasn't officially shared how much console inventory it has of (we know that Amazon has 46,000 PS5 consoles in stock, although the original scheduled time was pushed back). But we do know you're basically buying a place in line – buyers from the drop two weeks ago are still waiting for PS5 shipments.

We've been getting the Twitter restock alerts out there faster than PS5 restock apps, – and we're doing this for free. Of course, you'll still need to be fast to buy the Sony console. For example, the PS5 restock at Target sold out in less than 15 minutes. We saw something similar with the Xbox restock at the same time.

PS5 Walmart restock success stories

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next PS5 stock from more than 12 sources, and we've seen a few PS5 consoles pop up over the last week and, even better news, high success rates for people who have been looking for restock for months.

Even if you don't get to buy the console for Saturday, there may be a PS5 drop any one of the days in the upcoming week.