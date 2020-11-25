Walmart is getting PS5 stock tonight, but you’ll have to act fast

If you’re still searching where to buy a PS5, Walmart has announced that more stock of Sony’s next-gen console will be available today (November 25).

PS5 stock will be available from 9pm ET / 6pm PT, so you’ll have another chance to pick up a PS5 for $499 at Walmart. There’s no discount of course, but with stock continuing to be scarce, this is a great opportunity to secure Sony’s elusive console. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best PS5 deals in your region)

The PS5 Digital Edition won’t be available, however, so only the standard PS5 with the disc drive will be on sale, which is arguably the most desirable version anyway.

It’s unclear how many units will be available, or whether Walmart’s website will be able to handle the incredible rush of traffic it’s bound to receive (even if PS5 scalpers might have something to with it). You’ll need a touch of luck, then, as is generally the case with these things.

Today's best PS5 deals

PlayStation 5 console: $499 at Walmart

Walmart's stock won't stick around for long, so don't miss your chance to pick up a PS5 before they're gone. This deal goes live at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.View Deal

PS5 DualSense controller: $69.99 $69.96 at Walmart

You can save yourself a few pennies with this PS5 DualSense controller deal from Walmart. Sure, it's only 4 pence, but every little helps, particularly if you need a second pad for the player two in your life. View Deal

The PS5 launch has become Sony’s best-ever console launch, and the company has promised that more stock will arrive before the end of the year. There’s been unprecedented demand for the console, which continues to sell out almost immediately when stock appears.

Capable of 4K resolution and 120fps (support for 8K will arrive at a later date), the PS5 is a huge leap over its predecessor, and there are already some fantastic titles available. It’s the new DualSense controller which is the star attraction, though, with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers providing a game-changing sensation that has to be felt to be believed.

More PS5 deals

Not in the US? Head to our Black Friday PS5 deals page, or check out the latest deals on PS5 accessories, controllers and PS5 games below:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.