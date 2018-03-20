The best Virgin broadband deals in March 2018

Virgin Media led the way in the introduction of fast fibre broadband to the UK. The likes of BT, Sky and TalkTalk now offer competing services, but Virgin Fibre is still the fastest you can get.

After using TechRadar's postcode tool to see if Virgin is available where you live, you can check our comparison table to discover how much you'll need to pay for Virgin broadband, phone and TV packages. We'll get you the very best broadband deal for your home - you can now get it for less than £30 thanks to Virgin's VIVID 50 plan. But prices have recently gone up, making it more important than ever to use our comparison chart to bag the best price.

Prefer to order by phone? Then call 08000-492-102 and speak to an adviser dedicated to Virgin broadband deals.

See also: Broadband deals | BT broadband deals | Sky broadband deals | Fibre broadband deals

Virgin Media broadband only deals

Virgin Fibre's USP is its super fast broadband speeds. Using only cables there's no such thing as cheap Virgin Media broadband, but even its least expensive broadband only plan gives speeds of up 50Mb - that's faster than the entry-level fibre broadband offered by the likes of Sky and Plusnet.

VIVID 50 fibre broadband

Thanks to its dazzling speeds and independent cabling, Virgin Media's broadband has traditionally been more expensive than its competitors. But the recently launched VIVID 50 tariff now brings the monthly price down under £30 per month. Considering you'll be getting 50Mb speed (equivalent to 6.25MB per second), that's a very nice price.

VIVID 100 fibre broadband

No longer the cheapest Virgin fibre deal on the block, you'll need to pay over £30 to get Virgin's second lowest broadband tariff. But you're unlikely to feel too shortchanged with the connection speeds. The 100Mb claimed speed translates to 12.5 MB per second - you shouldn't be frustrated with any buffering, even when a few of you are streaming content at the same time.

VIVID 200 fibre broadband

As Virgin proudly points out, VIVID 200 more than doubles the maximum speed supplied by BT Infinity and Sky Fibre's fastest speed. The ultrafast 200Mb speed is a good fit if you stream 4K films and if there are 10 or so devices connected at once. And like all of Virgin's broadband offerings, it's completely unlimited - you can download and stream as much as you wish.

VIVID 200 Gamer

There's more than just the 'boss-level broadband' tagline that should appeal to gamers about this fibre package. Pay an extra fiver from the standard VIVID 200 to bag up to 20Mb upload speeds - handy for online gaming. And you don't have to worry about online traffic management that can slow you down at peak times.

VIVID 300 fibre broadband

Home broadband speeds in the UK don't come faster than those provided by Virgin's VIVID 300 fibre plan, and no other provider comes anywhere even close. It costs almost £50 a month, but you get speeds of up to 37.5MB per second. That's extremely rapid.

And it's set to get even faster, with Virgin announcing 350Mb broadband later in the year.

Can I order Virgin broadband deals over the phone?

Yes indeedy. If you dial 08000-492-102 you'll go through to a call centre manned by advisers who can take you through your Virgin Media purchase over the phone.

How much is a Virgin Media bundle with broadband and TV?

To entice you in, Virgin has some broadband and TV bundles with an attractive price tag for the first year:

Player bundle Virgin's basic bundle adds 70+ TV channels, weekend calls, Sky On Demand and a brand new Virgin TV V6 box to the VIVID 50 broadband plan.

Mix bundle The Mix bundle more than doubles the amount of channels you get with the Player bundle, adding the likes of Sky 1, Sky Sports News and Sky Living.

Full House bundle If you're happy to part with more than £50 a month for your broadband and TV, Virgin's Full House bundle combines fibre optic broadband with more than 230 TV channels. There's good news for sports fans - the extra channels include BT Sport 1, 2 and 3. And there are box sets if drama's more your thing.

VIP bundle With the VIP bundle Virgin rolls out the red carpet. As well as premium TV channels such as all the Sky Sports and Sky Cinema offerings, Virgin also throws in a second Virgin TV V6 box. That means you can record up to 12 channels at once with 2TB of storage - enough for around 1,000 hours of TV. Ideal for large families.

Can I get a phone line with Virgin Media broadband?

You can indeed - and the good news is that you can keep the phone number you previously had with your BT phone line.

The starting cost is roughly the same as a Virgin broadband only plan for the first 12 months, and then goes up after the first year. That includes unlimited weekend calls to landlines and numbers on Virgin Mobile.

After that, you can start adding extra talk time to your plan. A little extra a month gets you Talk More Weekends, which adds all UK mobiles to your allowance. Talk More Evenings and Weekends allows calls to any UK number after 7pm on weekday evenings, while Talk More Anytime gives you as many calls as you like at any time of day.

Got friends or family abroad? A further upgrade allows calls to 30 international locations - including Australia, Canada and the USA - as part of the Talk More International Anytime plan.

Do I have to pay anything up front for Virgin broadband?

Yes, but not a lot. No matter which Virgin Media broadband package you choose, you'll have to pay a one-off £20 activation fee.

How long will my Virgin Media contract be?

The standard Virgin broadband contract is for 12 months, after which your monthly price may be subject to change.

But if you're a commitment-phobe, you can choose to go on a flexible 30 day rolling contract instead. The only downside is that you have to pay £65 upfront for the privilege.

You can call 0345-4545-1111 to speak to one of Virgin's customer advisers, or 150 from a Virgin phone. But that's only between 8am and 10pm - outside of those times you'll have to rely on the company's online support pages.