Sony prepares iPod nano beater

Sony is rumoured to be working on a small flash-based media player to rival Apple's iPod nano .

Atraclife.com says the players will be part of the Network Walkman brand, and feature video playback. They'll come in 2GB, 4GB and 8GB sizes, with Sony claiming a lofty 8-10 hours of video playback alone.

It'll have a landscape screen of an uknown size - although it is expected to be bigger than the one on the iPod nano which measures 3.8cm from corner to corner. The Sony player is also said to be just 6.5mm thin.

Expect to see it available in violet, black, blue and pink when it's released in March.