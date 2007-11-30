Goodmans' one-day special: HDTV for just £150

Goodmans is cutting the cost of HDTV ownership on Monday 3rd December to a paltry £150. It's offering a one-day special on the GTVL20W7HD, a 20-inch LCD TV that normally sells for £200 - a price it will rise to again on Tuesday. Furthermore Goodmans is even throwing in a £40 digital set-top box absolutely free. Looks like it could be the bargain of the year!

The widescreen Goodmans GTVL20W7HD doesn't strike us a being particularly slovenly in the specs department either. Key features include a screen resolution of 1680 x 1050 pixels, 300 cd/m2 screen brightness, 8ms refresh rate and a 600:1 contrast ratio. It even comes with a HDMI port, plus twin Scart, VGA, composite and HDMI connections.

Goodmans says the free GDB15HDFreeview digital set-top box (STB) enable you to receive 40 free digital TV channels and comes with a 7-day electronic programme guide as is usual. The only caveat is that the STB is subject to availability, so make sure you get your order in early.

The special offer TV and set-top box are only available to order online from Goodmans Direct, and not in the shops. It can also only be shipped to the UK mainland. A 12 month warranty is included.