Three surprising features make this cheap Dell PC stand out

Dell Precision 3630 tower workstation:
$679 $401.90 at Dell Direct (Save $277.10) - Although it doesn’t look like it, this is a stunning price for a workstation PC that comes with Windows 10 Pro as well as a long 3-year onsite warranty, great for peace of mind for those that want a bargain AND a quality PC build to last, not something you usually get off the shelf. View Deal
Hidden in the depths of Dell’s website is the Dell Precision 3630, a tower workstation that’s not in Dell’s Black Friday deals but we chose to highlight it because it is the cheapest workstation the company right now - cheaper than anything Lenovo or HP has to offer at the time of writing.
What makes this deal special, apart from its price ($401.90), it comes with Windows 10 Pro (which typically costs $91.74, as you can swap it for Ubuntu Linux 18.04) and a standard 3-year onsite warranty (a $36 upgrade on the Vostro line). The rest of the configuration is in line with what we’d expect from an entry level workstation.
There’s a 10th generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor with a single 4GB memory module, a 500GB HDD and a 300W power supply unit. There’s no optical drive, keyboard, mouse or memory card reader to keep costs down, but since this is a Precision workstation, you get all the clever features you’d expect from that family.
That includes a plethora of ports (two 4K-capable DisplayPort connectors, 10 USB ports, a Gigabit Ethernet card as well as legacy connectors (PS2, RS232/Serial etc). Expansion capabilities are excellent as well with space for four SATA storage devices with support for host based RAID 0/1/5/10 modes.
