This year's best Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle is in stock - buy it now

Have you been waiting for this year's best Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle? Get yourself over to Best Buy right now as a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months Nintendo Switch Online is now just $299. Bought separately, this would set you back around $370. So, it's terrific value for the popular console, one of its best games, and membership to Nintendo's online subscription service that includes free classic games, cloud saves, and access to online multiplayer.

Now, we did already know that this bundle was coming after Nintendo announced its plans for this year's Black Friday a few weeks ago. It'll also be very familiar to veterans of the Black Friday sales as it's the exact same Nintendo Switch bundle that's been on offer across the last three years.

It's a shame there's nothing with the new Nintendo Switch OLED, but given it's so new and hard to find in stock, this is still one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can expect to see during the sales. Because of this, we expect it will sell out quickly, so don't miss your chance while it's up at Best Buy. However, we should also see it at Walmart and Amazon soon, so check back in for more updates.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle

Save $70 – If this isn't your first Black Friday you'll no doubt recognize this Nintendo Switch bundle from the previous sales. In it, you get a Switch (Neon) console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. It's still good value as all of these items would cost around $370 at full price.

Hold on - what if you've already got a console or want more stuff to go with it? Well, you'll be pleased to hear it's not just a Nintendo Switch bundle that's been discounted for Black Friday.

In fact, you find a huge selection of top Nintendo Switch games at some of their cheapest prices across Black Friday. We're not talking any old shovelware here: it's the real good stuff such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2. Plus, there's the lowest ever prices for Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit as well. Basically, it's a great time to buy anything Nintendo related.

More Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $25 – You can pick up Ring Fit Adventure for its cheapest price for Black Friday. The exercise-RPG hybrid is very clever at making your workout more enjoyable by wrapping a fun game around it. Sure, it won't replace the gym, but it'll add a new spin to your next set of reps.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | Mario Edition: $99.99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | Mario Edition: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – Here's a very substantial $40 saving on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch. This curious augmented reality experiment lets you set up your own Mario Kart track around your home and race real-life karts using your Switch console. It's a fascinating idea that's bound to be loads of fun for adults and youngsters. Just remember, to race with more than one player you will need to buy a second kart.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Sadly, this offer doesn't beat the cheapest price of $29.99 that we saw almost two years ago, but this is still a good deal for a game that's rarely discounted. If you own a Switch this is a must-play title with a wonderful, inventive and absorbing adventure.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $59.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is just $5 more than the cheapest price we've ever seen. For those who love a traditional Mario experience, this is chock-full of levels in the classic style. Plus, there's multiplayer support for up to four players so you can tackle the toughest challenges together.