This Xbox One X bundle deal is essentially just $199 - but you'll have to be quick

If you've been enjoying the latest Xbox One X deals as much as we have you need to stop what you're doing and head over to Dell. It might seem strange that the laptop overlords are brandishing the best Xbox One X bundle deal of the moment right now, but a $100 gift card included in the discounted console purchase means just that.

That's right, you can pick up the $299 Xbox One X bundle deal with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Dell right now, but the kicker is that within 20 days they will also send you a cool $100 voucher to use on anything on their site. That means you're only paying $199 overall for a 4K console with one of the latest games to hit the system. In our deal hunting books, that's a win.

We don't know how much time is left on this fantastic Xbox One X deal, but you'll want to take advantage as soon as possible - Dell aren't ones to leave their deals hanging for too long.

The best Xbox One X deal we've seen so far

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $199 (after $100 credit) at Dell

We've seen Xbox One X deals hit $299 already this week, what's new? A $100 gift card at Dell, that's what. Purchase your shiny new 4K console from Dell and they'll send you a $100 store credit voucher within 20 days, effectively bringing this Xbox One X bundle price down to just $199.

More Xbox One X deals

If you don't fancy hanging around for that $100 discount, but still want to save more than everyone else on your Xbox One X deal, you'll find that Walmart are also bundling in some extras to make their prices just that little bit more competitive. You can pick up a 1-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription with your Xbox One X bundle at Walmart right now, or upgrade to 3 months for just $10.

Xbox One X 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | 1-month Game Pass Ultimate | $499 $299 at Walmart

$299 is the lowest price these Xbox One X bundles have reached, so you're grabbing a bargain with this Star Wars offering. You can also pick up one month of Game Pass Ultimate in this price, a Walmart bonus not seen at other retailers, or upgrade to three months for $10 extra.

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Bundle | 1-month Game Pass Ultimate | $499.99 $299 at Walmart

This is a fantastic Xbox One X bundle price, with Walmart cutting a further $50 off the sales price we'd seen over Black Friday. You're picking up all five Gears of War games with this bundle, as well as a month of Xbox Live Gold and a month of Game Pass Ultimate included. Add an extra $10 to your bundle price and you'll grab three months of Game Pass Ultimate instead.

We're rounding up all the best Xbox One X sales from around the web, but we're also keeping an eye on cheap Xbox One controller deals as well. If you're looking for more savings to go with your cheap Xbox, you'll find plenty of discounted Game Pass prices on offer as well.