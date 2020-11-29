This Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal gives you more storage and 12 months online

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic system, but with only 32GB of internal storage available, space can run out fast. You also need to pay to play online, so this Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy fixes both of those problems.

For just $34.99, you can get 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online and an 128GB micro SDXC card, giving you four times the storage. The 128GB memory card costs $67.99 on its own (though we have seen it for cheaper), so you're saving a hefty chunk of change with this bundle.

If you want to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Splatoon 2 online, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. You also get access to a curated library of classic Nintendo games from the NES and SNES as part of your membership.

Of course, this microSD card isn't just ideal for Nintendo Switch. You can use it to expand your memory on compatible Android smartphones, tablets and mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, too.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal:

Add more space to your Nintendo Switch with this 128GB microSD card from SanDisk. You'll also get 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, so you can prove you're the best at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe once and for all. View Deal

Expanding the Nintendo Switch’s memory is simple: just open up the MicroSD card slot, and stick in your new card. You’ll get four times more storage by adding this 128GB MicroSDXC Card, and you'll save $67.99 in the process.

