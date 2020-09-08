This is the cheapest NVMe SSD per TB, and it's available at an unbeatable price

Inland Professional 1TB 3D QLC NAND PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD - $89.99 direct

(roughly £69)

This top SSD is currently $60 off at Micro Center, making it a worthy addition to your platform. The low price makes it nearly as affordable as the cheapest SATA SSD around today.View Deal

Head over to Micro Center to discover the most affordable PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4 M.2 internal SSD one that is almost as low as the cheapest SATA 2.5-inch solid state drive on the market, which incidentally is Micro Center’s own inhouse brand.

The Inland Professional 099580 is a 1TB model that delivers significantly faster read/write speeds compared to its SATA counterpart (1.9GBps/1.1GBps) with the all important random IOPS read/write numbers at 90,000 and 240,000 respectively.

Note that the 2TB model is exactly twice as expensive and represents excellent value for money should you want to squeeze even more storage. You can use one of these award winning disk cloning software to bring your existing system to your new SSD.

A number of users have tested the 099580 using CrystalDiskMark at 2GBps/1.2GBps. The drive has an unknown controller and a three-year warranty. We don’t know what is the endurance (measured in drive or TB written per day) but we do know that it has an M.2 2280 (M Key) form actor.

A number of reports dating from 2018 show that this family of SSD is likely to use a Phison E8 controller paired with Nanya DDR3 DRAM, Kioxia NAND chips and up to 800TBW.

At just under $90 per TB, it is 11% more expensive than the cheapest 1TB solid state drive. Like most of the entry level solid state drives, it uses 3D QLC NAND and will fit slim and light laptops that tend to eschew 2.5-inch slots

