This free Apple Watch update lets you race yourself like Mario Kart

Audio player loading…

Apple Watch users (at least, those on Apple Watch Series 4 or later) are about to get a slew of new features as watchOS9.2 has been rolled out and is now available for download.

This free update to Apple’s latest iteration of the wearable operating system has a slew of new stuff, including updated workout algorithms, patches for a couple of existing bugs, and a new Race Route tool for runners, cyclists and wheelchair athletes using one of our best Apple Watch entries. We’ll show you how to get the new features in a moment, but first, let’s run down the list of features available.

The Race Route tool is watchOS9.2’s version of Garmin’s Pace Pro tool, or Mario Kart’s “ghost” character that replicates your previous performance on the track, allowing you to race against your previous times. This lets you compete against your previous performances when selecting Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair workouts.

Why would you want this? Well, if you’re training for an event, it’s an excellent way to push yourself on the same course each time, as your watch feeds you regular updates if you’re dropping behind or pulling ahead of your previous time. Let’s a-go!

There’s also a new custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for “more accurate metrics”. Kickboxing has previously been lumped in with the “Other” aerobic workout type within Apple Watch’s workout profiles, and this is measured in the same basic language as other disciplines: heart rate, calories burned, and so on. As a former kickboxer, I’m fascinated to see whether the new update includes specialist metrics suitable for a bag workout or even a sparring session, such as the ability to distinguish between "rounds." I'll be testing it at the earliest opportunity.

Your Apple Watch will, among a host of other patches and fixes, also stop interrupting you with notifications during mindfulness sessions, which is great to hear. The full list of changes can be found below, as seen on Apple.com (opens in new tab):

Race Route lets you compete against previous times and paces when selecting Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle and Outdoor Wheelchair Workouts.

The kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app is said to provide "more accurate" metrics.

The Noise app, which displays environmental sound levels, is now available with the first-generation AirPods Pro and AirPods Max when using active noise cancellation.

Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers, unlock doors with home keys in Wallet, and use accessories.

Accessibility support for hearing-impaired individuals to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra.

Hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions get boosted accuracy and response times.

Crash Detection has been optimized further on supporting Apple Watches (the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2).

Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions

(Image credit: TechRadar)

To start with, you need to have both iOS 16.2 or later installed on your iPhone, and an Apple Watch that can support watchOS9. That’s going to be most people, but just for clarity’s sake, you’ll need one of the below models to make it work:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

Make sure your Apple Watch is charged to 50% capacity or more, and head to your iPhone’s Apple Watch app to begin the update. Choose My Watch > General > Software Update to install. Alternatively, if your watch is connected to WiFi, you can update directly on your watch by navigating through Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple Watch’s running metrics are excellent, especially with watchOS9 providing features such as on-wrist running power, which is normally only achievable with a heart rate monitor on other watches. However, at the time of writing, only the Apple Watch Ultra has made it onto our list of the best running watches ever.