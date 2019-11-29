This $1349 HP laptop is now just $499 on Black Friday

Now this is the sort of Black Friday deal we've been waiting for. If you've been holding out for a killer laptop offer during the holiday sales period, this super-priced HP Laptop 15t is the one you've been dreaming of.

Usually priced at $1,349.99, it's down to an astonishingly low $499.99 – though there is a bit of a catch.

HP laptop 15t: $1,349.99 $499.99 from HP

This HP laptop is a phenomenal price and comes with a 15-inch display paired with a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor to power the whole thing. There's also 256GB of SSD storage onboard with Windows 10 built-in. The screen resolution is just 1366 x 768, though.View Deal

Packing Windows 10 Home in its 64-bit configuration, the spec list reads pretty strongly, especially for the price: an Intel Core i7-10510U processor (1.8 GHz, up to 4.9 GHz, 8 MB cache, 4 cores).

However, its 15.6-inch screen is a bit of a let down, at just 1366 x 768 resolution, and its integrated graphics won't be great for gaming, but with 12GB of RAM it'll power through any browsing or work documents you need to get done.

Sold directly from HP, you've got some customisation options too if the above doesn't suit your needs (we recommend upping the resolution). Definitely one of the deepest discounts you're likely to see this Black Friday in the computing space, but if you're after something a bit more powerful, check out our pick of the best Black Friday laptop deals.