This awesome Cyber Monday Switch deal includes a memory card and controller for only $299

There haven't been many Nintendo Switch offers in the Cyber Monday deals that we could call incredible, but this Switch bundle from Walmart is still pretty great.

Walmart is offering a Nintendo Switch console with a 128GB SanDisk memory card AND an Ematic controller for just $299. That's the price most retailers are touting for the just the console and memory card, but in this bundle you get a free controller thrown in too. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch prices in your region.)

Check out this great deal below:

Nintendo Switch + 128GB microSD card + controller: $324 $299 at Walmart

Walmart wants to give you a boost for your gaming this Cyber Monday. It's including a 128GB microSD card and an Ematic controller with the Nintendo Switch, so you can start building up your game library with plenty of room to store different games.

View Deal

It's not the best Nintendo Switch bundle we've seen so far, though. That honor goes to this bundle from Best Buy that sees you picking up a Nintendo Switch and two games for that same $299 price tag – and might be a better choice if you're keener on building your games library than getting more accessories.

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario and Rabbids and Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $299.99 at Best Buy

Get the improved battery model of the Switch with two decent games for under $300. The inclusion of the games is subtle. Add them to your cart, check your basket and you'll see the games included. View Deal

Not in the US? Check out the best Nintendo Switch prices in your region below or have a look at our Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals page.