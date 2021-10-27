These Resident Evil Village deals for PS5 and PC are scarily good

Black Friday deals may not officially kick off for some time yet, but that hasn't stopped a range of retailers offering big discounts on survival horror Resident Evil Village - and just in time for Halloween too.

In both the UK and US we're seeing big savings on the latest Resident Evil Village on PS5 and PC (sorry Xbox players). In the US, both Amazon and Walmart have cut the price of Village on PS5 by nearly $20, while CD Keys is offering PC editions for the lowest prices we've seen yet. Those in the UK have plenty of choice too, with Amazon offering a range of editions and bundles at a discount. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

We're pleasantly surprised to see these discounts given that Resident Evil Village is still a fairly new game, having only been released in May. It's perfect timing as we approach Halloween weekend, with Resident Evil offering a suitably spooky gameplay experience for those who are looking for a scare. Check out the deals below.

US

Resident Evil Village | PS5: $59.99 $42.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering 28% off Resident Evil Village on PS5 which should arrive in time for Halloween if you act fast. It's the same discount that we're seeing at Walmart but worth keeping an eye on if stock sells out elsewhere. View Deal

Resident Evil Village | PS5: $59.99 $42.99 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $17 off Resident Evil Village on PS5 which, if you order now, should arrive in time for Halloween. It's the same discount that we're seeing at Amazon but worth keeping an eye on if stock sells out elsewhere. View Deal

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition | PC Digital Code: $83.39 $34.69 at CD Keys

There's over half off the Resident Evil Deluxe Edition on PC at CD Keys, packing in Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse (coming in 2022) and Trauma Pack DLC for just under $35. Talk about a bargain. View Deal

Resident Evil Village | PC Digital Code: $69.49 $23.29 at CD Keys

There's over $45 off the standard edition of Resident Evil Village on PC at CD Keys, meaning you can pick up one of the best games of the year for under $25 - and have it in time to play for Halloween.

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition + DLC | PC Digital Code: $83.39 $51.39 at CD Keys

Save over $30 on the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Village on PC, plus DLC content. This bundle includes Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse (coming in 2022), plus the Trauma Pack, Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm and Survival Resources Pack DLC. View Deal

Resident Evil Village+ DLC| PC Digital Code: $69.49 $41.69 at CD Keys

There's over $20 off the standard edition of Resident Evil Village on PC at CD Keys, which also includes DLC. That means you get Resident Evil Village plus the Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm and Survival Resources Pack for just over $40. View Deal

UK

Resident Evil Village | PS5: £44.99 £28 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed 38% off Resident Evil Village on PS5, meaning you save £16.99. If you order now, it should arrive in time for Halloween. View Deal

Resident Evil Village | PS5: £49.99 £29.99 at Very

This deal at Very isn't as good as the Amazon one, but you can grab Resi Village on PS5 for £20 - which is worth doing if the Amazon deal sells out quite quickly. View Deal

Resident Evil Village Steel Book Edition | PS5: £64.99 £41.98 at Amazon

Save 35% on this exclusive edition of Resident Evil Village at Amazon, which includes the base game on PS5 and a cool steel book case. View Deal

Resident Evil Village Steel Book Edition + PlayStation Plus 3 Months | PS5: £84.98 £61.97 at Amazon

This Resi Village bundle packs in the Steel Book edition of the game alongside three months of PS Plus membership for just over £60, saving you over £20. View Deal

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition | PC Digital Code: £59.99 £24.99 at CD Keys

There's over half off the Resident Evil Deluxe Edition on PC at CD Keys, packing in Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse (coming in 2022) and Trauma Pack DLC for just under £25. Talk about a bargain. View Deal

Resident Evil Village | PC Digital Code: £49.99 £16.79 at CD Keys

There's over £30 off the standard edition of Resident Evil Village on PC at CD Keys, meaning you can pick up one of the best games of the year for under £20 - and have it in time to play for Halloween. View Deal

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition + DLC | PC Digital Code: £59.99 £36.99 at CD Keys

Save over £20 on the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Village on PC, plus DLC content. This bundle includes Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse (coming in 2022), plus the Trauma Pack, Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm and Survival Resources Pack DLC. View Deal

Resident Evil Village easily earned its spot on our best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games lists, though it isn't without its faults. In our review, we said:

"Resident Evil Village takes the series to new heights, balancing the action of Resident Evil 4 with the deeper narrative approach of Resident Evil 7. This, combined with a brilliant use of audio on PS5 and an array of memorable characters, makes it the best modern Resi entry. That said, anticlimactic boss fights and less of a focus on scares - plus a poorly paced ending - mean that while it starts strong, it struggles somewhat towards the end."

If you're a horror fan that has had their eye on Resident Evil Village for some time then this is a great time to pick up a good deal on one of the best games of the year. Though we could see these prices drop even further during the Black Friday period. Make sure to check out our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals pages for our Black Friday gaming deal predictions and early deals.

