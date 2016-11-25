These are the best-selling GameStop deals so far

Video games are one of the most popular gifts during the holidays, and as such get special treatment on Black Friday. Luckily, even brick-and-mortar stores like GameStop have made it easy to save big on the day after Thanksgiving.

From PS4 bundle deals to Xbox One S savings and discounts on individual games galore, GameStop isn’t about to let Amazon one-up as the go-to gaming store this season. And, it’s we that get to reap the benefits.

Take this $299, 1TB Xbox One S with Gears of War 4 bundle, for instance. You’re getting the most capacious version of Microsoft’s new console replete with Blu-ray player for the price of the 500GB one.

Now, Sony’s got some sweet PS4 bundles, too, but this one for the latest model at 500GB and with Uncharted 4 in the box for $249 is a steal. This is the cheapest the PS4 has ever been, and it won’t be that way for long.

Not one to be left out, Nintendo’s Wii U is still the cheapest modern game console you can grab this year, especially with GameStop’s massive discount on pre-owned models. For just $189, you can get a 32GB Wii U with a Wii Remote, Nunchuk, 4GB SD card, Super Mario 3D Land and Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (all pre-owned).

And, finally, the best game deal we could find for sale at GameStop was the LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack. For $39, less than half of what it usually costs ($89), you can get right into this clever toys-to-life game for either Xbox One or PS4.