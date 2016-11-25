Trending
These are the best-selling GameStop deals so far

GameStop clearly takes Black Friday deals seriously

Video games are one of the most popular gifts during the holidays, and as such get special treatment on Black Friday. Luckily, even brick-and-mortar stores like GameStop have made it easy to save big on the day after Thanksgiving.

From PS4 bundle deals to Xbox One S savings and discounts on individual games galore, GameStop isn’t about to let Amazon one-up as the go-to gaming store this season. And, it’s we that get to reap the benefits.

Take this $299, 1TB Xbox One S with Gears of War 4 bundle, for instance. You’re getting the most capacious version of Microsoft’s new console replete with Blu-ray player for the price of the 500GB one.

Now, Sony’s got some sweet PS4 bundles, too, but this one for the latest model at 500GB and with Uncharted 4 in the box for $249 is a steal. This is the cheapest the PS4 has ever been, and it won’t be that way for long.

Not one to be left out, Nintendo’s Wii U is still the cheapest modern game console you can grab this year, especially with GameStop’s massive discount on pre-owned models. For just $189, you can get a 32GB Wii U with a Wii Remote, Nunchuk, 4GB SD card, Super Mario 3D Land and Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (all pre-owned).

And, finally, the best game deal we could find for sale at GameStop was the LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack. For $39, less than half of what it usually costs ($89), you can get right into this clever toys-to-life game for either Xbox One or PS4.

