There might be no escape from embarassing Microsoft Teams messages soon

Finding that crucial - or perhaps not so positive - message in a Microsoft Teams group chat should soon be a lot easier, thanks to an upcoming update.

The video conferencing service is introducing the ability to share a link for a specific message in a group chat, giving users a much simpler way to get the information they need.

In the entry on its Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company says the change will mean users no longer need to sift through reams of text hunting for the message they want, instead, "enabling the group chat members to quickly navigate to a message and find information."

Microsoft Teams group chats

The update is listed as being "in development" for the time being, but users won't have too long to wait to try it out, as there's an anticipated rollout start date of June 2023.

When released, it will be available for Microsoft Teams users across the world, using any of Mac, Desktop, Android and iOS.

The upgrade is the latest in a series of message and chat-themed update for Microsoft Teams in recent months. Recently, Microsoft announced it is working on an upgrade that will allow Teams users to manage their multitude of chats in a much tidier, more compact way, with a new chat density setting enabling users to condense their chat list and have more chats visible on the screen.

Also recently announced was an upgraded dashboard view Microsoft says can help users quickly identify or find the content they are after, putting an end to annoying Ctrl+F searches, tracking through reams of text to find a particular chat that happened days or even weeks ago.

However the platform also recently announced the ability that will allow chat participants to mention everyone in a group all at once - which could definitely cause more problems than it solves.