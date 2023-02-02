Microsoft Teams Premium is officially here for everyone

Audio player loading…

Microsoft Teams Premium is now generally available for everyone, bringing personalization, organization and AI-powered convenience to the video conferencing platform , alongside some new ChatGPT features.

In a post (opens in new tab) on the Microsoft 365 blog, the tech giant reiterated many features that it first trailed during its 2022 Ignite event , including advanced Microsoft Teams meeting protections like watermarks and recording restrictions, several upgrades to webinars such as a virtual green room, and several features for the collaboration software’s appointments system, such as SMS reminders.

However, the blog post also revealed that Microsoft Enterprise Content Deliver Network (eCDN) is now included in Teams Premium, promising seamless delivery of town halls and all-hands meetings without any additional strain on corporate connections.

Microsoft Teams Premium’s AI features

The biggest draws to Microsoft's new service will undoubtedly be the inclusion of GPT 3.5, the artificially intelligent (AI) language model developed by OpenAI, to automate certain mundane tasks surrounding meetings as part of its “intelligent recap” feature.

These tasks include creating automatic chapter markings for recordings, as well as “automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights”, even to those who miss meetings

As TechRadar Pro has covered previously , Teams will also lock AI-powered live translated captions behind the new Premium option, despite previously earmarking it for inclusion in standard Teams licenses.

Should the new Microsoft Teams pricing model appeal to you, it’s worth noting that, besides a 30-day free trial offered in perpetuity, a special introductory price-per-user of $7 is available for subscriptions purchased prior to June 30, 2023.

Purchases after that will cost $10 per user, so it’s worth considering getting in early if you’re sure Teams Premium is right for your business.