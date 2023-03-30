Microsoft Teams wants to help you beat this super time-consuming task

Tracking down a particularly important message or piece of information in a Microsoft Teams chat should soon be easier than ever thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing platform is working on an upgraded dashboard view that it says can help users quickly identify or find the content they are after.

The launch could well mean an end to annoying Ctrl+F searches, tracking through reams of text to find a particular chat that happened days or even weeks ago.

Microsoft Teams chat

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab), the new "Dashboard for Chat" feature is described as being able to, "provide more information to users and help them easily find content shared in the chat."

There's no specific information on exactly how it will work, with the update still listed as being "in development" for the time being, but we'd guess that it would use the existing chat details page to quickly track down keywords or people.

The update has an expected rollout start date of April 2023, meaning users shouldn't have too much longer to wait. Mobile users on iOS and Android will be the first to experience the new tool, and we'd expect desktop and Mac users to not be too far behind.

The upgrade is the latest addition to Microsoft Teams as the company looks to ensure the platform remains intuitive and helpful for users everywhere.

Recently, it also announced it would be bringing Teams chat into Microsoft Outlook to enable a meeting-style approach within the email client.

These new "Outlook meetings" will allow participants to send a quick message, or review a chat, without having to open up Microsoft Teams separately, meaning users won't need to switch between the applications.

Another new app means that Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to integrate their calendars with Outlook, which syncs across the entire Office 365 suite to help users manage their time and pinpoint availability for online meetings.