Xbox One S is just $149 in this Cyber Monday deal - but there's a better choice

Want to play some of the best games around right now? An Xbox One S will allow you to do that, and it has dropped to a fantastic price in the Cyber Monday deals with the console hitting $149.

It's an All-Digital Edition console with three games but, if you're not after the cheapest deal and you'd like a 1TB version of the console that can play discs, you'll like another deal we've found more.

Walmart is currently offering the largest storage version of the Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a game that only came out in November - for $199. Considering that game would cost you around $60 at the moment, that's an impressive price for a console and a AAA game. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Xbox One S prices in your region.)

If you're after the cheapest deal, you should be aware that it's a fully digital console. This cheaper version doesn't take discs, so you're going to be downloading all your games, with this deal including codes for Minecraft, Fortnite (the full game) and Sea of Thieves.

For many, this experience suits just fine - you might not want to dig through shelves of boxes to play a game, or you might want to explore the huge download selection offered via a neat Game Pass deal.

That's all well and good if you don't anticipate cashing in on second-hand games. With the launch of Xbox Project Scarlett coming up in 2020, these games are going to crash in price, making that extra $50 spent today work even harder for you next year. If you think you might want to take advantage of game trade-ins, refunds, or simply cheap pre-owned pickups, you'll want to spring for the main console in this Black Friday Xbox One deal.

Which Xbox One S deal is right for you?

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All-Digital Edition is the best Black Friday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure. That said, if you're on the fence about disc-less gaming, we'd recommend going with the Xbox One S bundle below for more value.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $199 at Walmart

For just $50 more than the deal above, you can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself. This is an amazing Cyber Monday Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access. If you want to take advantage of the cheap Xbox One games of 2020 you'll want to invest in this slightly more expensive model.

