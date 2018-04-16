The revamped Nokia 6 is now available in the US

The Nokia 6 has been given a tune-up and fresh coat of paint for 2018, and it’s now available in the US via Amazon and Best Buy.

Replacing the 2017 model, which is still available through the Amazon Prime Exclusive Phones program for $199, the newer version brings along several additions and improvements in hopes to justify its bump up in cost to $269.

Speaking on its design, it boasts a higher screen-to-body ratio for the more cinematic look. Its fingerprint sensor, previously located on front, has been shifted to the back beneath the centrally-located camera system. Generally, it boasts a higher quality build with bronze detailing around its trim.

It supports fast charging by way of its USB-C port and, speaking of fast, and the Snapdragon 630 should give it an appreciable boost over the 2017 model’s Snapdragon 430.

Low-end is the new high-end

Curved glass, USB-C, a seemingly competent camera – frankly, it’s awesome that this is what the budget phone market has become. Nokia, while early in its efforts to reignite its brand, is making a charge on the US market with its phones.

This phone also features Android Oreo at launch, and it will likely receive the upgrade to Android P. Whether Amazon loops this phone into its Prime Exclusive program is unknown, but it would certainly give other competing phones a run for their money.