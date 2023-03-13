The Last of Us PC port gets a GPU requirement downgrade - and that's sick

Audio player loading…

Last week the PC specifications for The Last of Us (or TLOU if you’re cool) PC port had been released by Naughty Dog and Sony. If those minimum requirements gave you a fright, then there's some good news, as they have been updated and are not quite as demanding. Interestingly, the Iron Galaxy logo has also been slapped onto the new specification sheet which suggests it is handling the port.

The Last of Us is a game dear to many peoples' hearts, and as well as being a critically-acclaimed game, a HBO TV show based on the game has been extremely well received as well, so hype for the PC port is higher than ever.

As well as the addition of the Iron Galaxy logo, we can see a few minor changes to the recommended requirements for gamers looking to play the game soon.

The good news is the updated specifications are actually lower than before, which means more PC gamers are will be able to play the game without having to shell out for equipment upgrades. For example, in the graphic below you can see that if your performance goal is 60 fps at 1080p, rather than the AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT (8GB), players can with a less powerful AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB) be able to meet that specification.

We've got high hopes that the game will run smoothly and be just as much fun for PC gamers as it was for console players since Iron Galaxy did a pretty good job with the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection port. Not a sensational port by any means, but definitely solid enough that the gaming experience wasn't hindered.

Image 1 of 2 Previous Specification Sheet (Image credit: Naughty Dog ) New PC Specs with Iron Galaxy Logo (Image credit: Naughty Dog )



Great news for everyone!

As we gear up for the PC version of The Last of Us to release on March 28, we’re pretty pleased to see the adjustments that have been made to allow gamers with older equipment to still enjoy the game at a reasonable capacity. With the popularity of the show and the subsequent resurgence of the fandom, loads of newcomers to TLOU will be pleased with the improved specification list.

Hopefully, this is a trend we will see more in the future and have those of us stuck on older, more familiar equipment kept in mind when porting games over from console to PC. There’s no drastic change between hardware specifications in this case, but enough to hopefully warrant a positive reaction from the community.