The best Cyber Monday deals 2017

Thanks for joining TechRadar for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend!

We've had record traffic to our reviews, buying guides and deals articles as the UK spent an estimated £10bn over the last week. The weekend of deals is coming to a close now, so this is your last chance to snaffle the remaining Cyber Monday deals.

It's fair to say that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were a bit different this year. The discounts were good, but they weren't as spectacular as we've seen in previous years. Most retailers chose to pull back a bit from the deep discounts and instead run decent discounts for a longer period of time.

Black Friday was the big day for the UK but in the US Cyber Monday is actually hte bigger day for eCommerce. The term 'Cyber Monday' was actually coined in the US more than a decade ago to encourage people to do more shopping online – web retailers offered more discounts, shoppers picked up more stuff, and the cycle has continued to get us where we are today.

Last year was another record-breaker according to the stats: the $3.45 billion that users spent online on Cyber Monday 2016 made it the biggest day in US e-commerce history.

In the UK, Cyber Monday is not quite as established. But many retailers including Amazon.co.uk do launch new deals on Cyber Monday and many of the deals from Black Friday will end at the end of Monday.

See the Cyber Monday deals below...

Jump straight to the Cyber Monday page at the major retailers:

The best Cyber Monday deals

The best Cyber Monday VPN deal:

IPVanish: $2.87 per month (down from $10)

Get up to 73% Off TechRadar's #1 Rated VPN Service. IPVanish's top-tier network delivered some of the fastest speeds in our tests. Its zero log policy gives you total privacy and peace of mind. Hurry up because this offer won't last long.View Deal

Xbox One X | Assassin's Creed: Origins | Forza 7 | Xbox One X | £449.99 @ Amazon

Better late than never, Amazon! We finally have a decent Cyber Monday deal from the retailer. Never mind that it's a bit late and not available for a few days, this is a great bundle with two fantastic and very new games added in for free. View Xbox One X deal: Xbox One X, 2 games £449.99 @ AmazonView Deal

SONOS PLAY:1 Smart Wireless Speaker, Black | White now £149 (was £180) at John Lewis:

This is a funky little speaker that’s risen in price quite a lot over the last year. It was actually a touch cheaper last Christmas, and the same may happen this year… but that was only £10 difference so it’s up to you whether you play the waiting game.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom twin-pack - now £99.99 (was £153.85 at Amazon)

Ultimate Ears are known for making Bluetooth speakers that sound great and can take a beating. These speakers pair up so you can stretch the sound out across your home. And they're waterproof if you need some music in the bath.

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire TV stick - now £24.99 (was £39.99):

We'd recommend the Amazon Fire TV Stick to anyone - it's cheap and turns any TV into a super smart TV with access to Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Plex, and all the catch-up services. You can also play games using the remote as a control pad. It comes with Alexa integrated so you can just tell it what you want to watch. This is a brilliant product as a stupendous price and that's why it's one of our top top Cyber Monday deals this year.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro | 128GB | Inc. Type cover | £599 @ Microsoft (save £324): This is, by far, the best Surface Pro deal we've ever seen on the 2017 model and Cyber Monday is your last chance to get it. The m3 Intel processor is generally plenty of power for this incredible piece of kit and makes it much cheaper than other models in the series. £599 would be a great price for the Surface Pro alone, but you're also getting the Type Cover keyboard attachment for no extra charge. Amazon are still charging £674 for this without the keyboard. Stock can't last long at this price.

View Deal

PS4 Slim (white) | Star Wars: Battlefront II | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | £199.99 @ Very

And another great PS4 deal and with the white PS4 to boot. This bundle throws you into the Star Wars universe once again with Battlefront 2. View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ Very Also available at Amazon.View Deal

PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very

This is a fantastic Cyber Monday deal on the PS4 Pro - it comes bundled with two brand new games. An absolute bargain overall for under £300 at Very. View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, 2 games £299 @ VeryView Deal

Lenovo Yoga 910 touchscreen laptop - save £400

This is an absolutely incredible Cyber Monday deal, knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 - now £999.95. It features a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM 4K screen and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Magazine subscriptions - save 20% on everything!

Get 20% off subscriptions to great magazines like T3, Total Film, Mac Format, net, Linux Format, PC Gamer, Total Guitar, Official Xbox Magazine, Official PlayStation Magazine and more for Cyber Monday! A great Christmas present. Use voucher code 20NOV at myfavouritemagazines.co.uk

Voucher code: 20NOVView Deal

SIM only deal | 100GB data | 30GB Hot Spot | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | £20 per month

Is this the best Cyber Monday deal so far? Probably! 100GB data SIM only for just £20 per month? It's £4 cheaper than Three's cheapest 'unlimited data' plan but 100GB is as much data as you'd ever need, plus Three's 'Go Binge' scheme means streaming music and movies doesn't even count against your allowance. See this 100GB SIM only deal at Three.co.uk

EXPIRES THIS WEEKENDView Deal

iPhone 8 64GB | O2 | £175 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm

We were waiting for something special on the iPhone 8, and finally Mobiles.co.uk dropped it. This is the best iPhone 8 deal of Cyber Monday. It's now less than £30 per month for a very healthy 12GB of data. We'll be surprised if you find anything better this sales period. View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk View Deal

iPhone 7 | O2 | £75 £50 handset (with BLACKFRI25 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29 per month

This isn't the very cheapest iPhone 7 deal we've ever seen, but it's the best value considering you get a generous 12GB of data. It's less than £750 in total over two years for a 2016 flagship iPhone - bargain! Get this discounted iPhone 7 deal now (Voucher code: BLACKFRI25)View Deal

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | Knowledge is Power | £199.99 @ Very

FIFA fans, Very hasn't abandoned you either. You're getting the latest footy game, GT Sport and quiz game Knowledge is power. All for under £200! View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ Very Also available at Amazon.View Deal

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty WWII | FIFA 18 | £299.99 @ Very

The sub-£300 PS4 Pro deals are really whetting our appetites now and this latest offer from Amazon includes two new Triple A games. View PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, 2 games £299.99 @ VeryView Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99): The Fire 7 tablet - already a cheap tablet - is down to £29.99, which mitigates almost entirely the fact it has a lacklustre screen thanks to the low cost - plus it does have a strong battery life.View Deal

Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99):

Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. It's cheaper than it is at Amazon at £69.99

Black or White PS4 Pro | GT Sport | £299.95 @ John Lewis

This is the cheapest PS4 Pro deal around right now. The only reason it's not higher up in our list of recommendations is that you can get Call of Duty too elsewhere for just £18 extra. If you don't want COD though, this is the best deal. View PS4 Pro deal: White PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Pro, i5 processor, Inc. Type cover £849 @ Microsoft (save £254): The i5 processor version of the new Surface Pro is much faster than the cheaper m3 versions and the price typically reflects that. Not today though as Microsoft has knocked a huge £254 off and included a Type Cover. And considering that cover would cost you upwards of £130 usually, it's an astounding deal. This Microsoft deal also includes a free 3-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan and 1TB of cloud storage.View Deal

Vodafone Unlimited Fibre 38 | 18 months | Up to 38Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £25 £20 per month

We've never seen a cheaper fibre broadband deal than this £20 per month tariff from Vodafone. You may be tied in for the next 18 months, but at this price why should you care! Get this super cheap Vodafone broadband deal View Deal

Virgin VIVID 100 with Full House bundle | 12 months | Up to 100Mb | Line rental inc. | 230+ TV channels inc. BT Sport | £56 £46 per month + 6 months of Netflix

Considering the speed of the connection, amount of channels, and inclusion of BT Sport and Netflix, there isn't a better value broadband and TV deal out there. Check out this Virgin Media broadband and TV deal - or call 08000-492-102

Totally Unlimited Origin Broadband | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Line rental inc. | £139.99 for the year

This is the UK's cheapest home internet deal - and it's exclusive to TechRadar readers! You have to pay in one lump sum, but the effective monthly payments are only £11.67. View our exclusive broadband deal at OriginView Deal

Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch deals:

Nintendo Switch bundles at Argos from £284.97

Argos has multiple bundles available today for the Nintendo Switch in both the grey and red/blue models. You can get big discounts on games like Mario Rabbids, Rayman Legends, Lego Worlds and more. Other options include a Switch backpack or a control pad. View Nintendo Switch at ArgosView Deal

PlayStation 4 deals

PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | £199.99 @ Amazon

That's more like it! Under £200 and with three games, two of which are still generally £40+ on their own. If you've been holding out for a PS4 deal, this could be the one. Though this deal is still active and possible to order, it should be noted that it's temporarily out of stock. View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ AmazonView Deal

PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | Fallout 4 | GT Sport | Knowledge is Power | £200 @ Currys

Currys has a similar offer. Actually it's a bit better seeing as they've updated the deal to include a copy of the excellent Fallout 4. It is a whole penny more though! View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 4 games £200 @ CurrysView Deal

PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | 2 months Now TV Pass - £199.99 @ Game If you plan to use your console to watch your favourite shows as well as play your favourite games, you might like this bundle from Game which comes with a 2 month Now TV Entertainment pass. View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games and Now TV pass £199.99 @ Game

White PS4 Slim | Star Wars: Battlefront II | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | £199.99 @ Very

And another great PS4 deal and with the white PS4 to boot. This bundle throws you into the Star Wars universe once again with Battlefront 2. View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ VeryView Deal

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | Knowledge is Power | £199.99 @ Very

FIFA fans, Very hasn't abandoned you either. You're getting the latest footy game, GT Sport and quiz game Knowledge is power. All for under £200! View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ VeryView Deal

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | PlayLink game | £199.99 @ Tesco

Want two of the latest, hottest games on PS4 right now? You're in luck as Tesco has a discounted bundle with both FIFA 18 and GT Sport, saving you at least £30 compared to buying everything here on its own. This bundle also includes a free PlayLink game from a choice of three. Just follow the step via the link below. View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, FIFA 18, GT Sport + PlayLink game £199.99 @ TescoView Deal

PS4 Slim |Destiny 2 | GT Sport | FIFA 18 | Knowledge is Power | extra controller | 3 months PS Plus | £249 @ AO

Want to save big on a big collection of games with your new PS4 Slim? This is one of the best deals of the day thanks to the strength of the extras. Lots of new games, an extra DualShock 4 controller and three months of PS Plus. View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 4 games, extra controller, PS Plus £249 @ AOView Deal

1TB PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | £229.99 @ Argos

Even if you don't like FIFA, this is the best 1TB PS4 deal going. This PS4 bundle costs less than most stores usually charge for a 1TB PS4 on its own and you're getting a free copy of FIFA 18. This is fantastic value as the extra storage space comes in handy soon enough once you have a few games installed. View this PS4 deal: 1TB PS4 Slim with FIFA 18 £229.99 @ Argos View Deal

1TB Green Camouflage PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | £229.99 @ Tesco

While the console's camo look won't be for everyone, we can't argue with the value here as you'd struggle to get a regular 1TB PS4 Sim on its own for this price. You're also getting Call of Duty: WWII thrown in for free. View PS4 deal: 1TB Camo PS4 Slim, Call of Duty: WWII £229.99 @ TescoView Deal

1TB Star Wars PS4 Slim | Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition | £249.99 @ Argos

While this is one of the more expensive 1TB PS4 Slim deals on the market this is a limited edition console with a unique Star Wars design on the grey console. That and you're getting the fancier version of the game with lots of multiplayer boosts. This version of the game still costs about £70 on its own. View PS4 deal: 1TB Star Wars Battlefront 2 Deluxe Edition PS4 Slim £249.99 @ ArgosView Deal

Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition 1TB PS4 Slim | £229.99 @ Game

Now £60 cheaper than last week! This new limited edition 1TB PS4 console is out now alongside the new GT Sport game. Naturally, you're getting a copy for the game in this bundle too, along with 250k in in-game credits and a few bits of DLC. This is strictly for hardcore GT fans though really as you're paying quite a bit extra for the Gran Turismo livery paint-job on the console and DualShock 4. View this PS4 deal: GT Sport Limited Edition 1TB PS4 bundle £229.99 @ Game View Deal

PS4 Pro deals:

PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Overwatch GOTY | Now TV | £319 @ Game

This PS4 Pro deal comes with a great selection of games to get you going and they'll look beautiful in 4K HDR too. PS4 Pro bundles have been selling out fast this weekend but this one's still going strong. We think the extra games are worth the extra £20 compared to some of the other bundles we've seen too. View PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, 3 games, Now TV £319.99 @ Game

View Deal

Black or White PS4 Pro | GT Sport | £299.95 @ John Lewis

This is the cheapest PS4 Pro deal around right now. The only reason it's not higher up in our list of recommendations is that you can get Call of Duty too elsewhere for just £18 extra. If you don't want COD though, this is the best deal. View PS4 Pro deal: White PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis

PS4 Pro | FIFA 18 | £299.99 | Amazon

Given that you can't get a new PS4 Pro for less than £349 at most stores this week, getting a copy of the FIFA 18 bundled in for free is the way to go for footy fans looking to get the best PlayStation experience out there. View this PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, FIFA 18 £299.99 @ Amazon View Deal

PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very

This is another major discount we've seen today on the PS4 Pro and it's getting bundled in with two brand new games. An absolute bargain overall for under £300 at Very. View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, 2 games £299.99 @ VeryView Deal

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty WWII | FIFA 18 | £299.99 @ Very

The sub-£300 PS4 Pro deals are really whetting our appetites now and this latest offer from Amazon includes two new Triple A games. View PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, 2 games £299.99 @ VeryView Deal

White PS4 Pro | Destiny 2 + expansion pass | Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Now TV pass £349.95 @ Game

With a PS4 Pro on its own costing around £350 at many retailers you're getting a lot of extra value here, especially considering you're also getting the newer white PS4 Pro. Destiny 2 has been a massive success so far and you're covered for the upcoming expansions too thanks to the pass. As for Uncharted, it's a fine spin-off entry to the series that we're hoping we'll see a sequel to soon. You're also getting a two-month Now TV pass. View PS4 Pro bundle: White PS4 Pro, Destiny 2 and expansion pass, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Now TV £349.95 @ GameView Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 18 | £299.99 | Very

Given that you can't get a new PS4 Pro for less than £349 at most stores this week, getting a copy of the FIFA 18 bundled in for free is the way to go for footy fans looking to get the best PlayStation experience out there. View this PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, FIFA 18 £299.99 @ Very View Deal

PlayStation VR deals:

PlayStation VR | £249.99 @ Amazon

This is a tough choice at the time of writing. The bundles below for the same price all seem to be sold out for now, but you can get the PlayStation VR headset on its own for £249.99. Why bother if it's not in a bundle like the ones below? Because it's still up to £100 cheaper than it was last week before the Black Friday deals started. The price will probably go up again before Christmas, so this could be the last chance. Note: you'll need to buy the PS4 camera for this to work (we've listed prices further down this page). The bundles below could come back in stock though, so please check the other links before committing to this one as we'd hate for you to miss out. View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR headset £249.99 @ AmazonView Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | GT Sport | Now TV sub | £249.99 @ Game

This bundle was sold out earlier, but Game has managed to pull in a few more units which is great as it's one of our favourite Cyber Monday PSVR deals. View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR, camera, VR Worlds, GT Sport, Now TV £249.99 @ GameView Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Skyrim VR | Now TV sub | £249.99 @ Game

Another deal that's back from the dead and with perfect timing too as stock of similar deals at other retailers is running out fast. View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR, camera, VR Worlds, Skyrim VR, Now TV £249.99 @ Game

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Skyrim VR | £249.99 @ Zavvi

We saw this deal earlier in the week and it sold out on the same day. Sad faces all around until Zavvi picked up the baton to bring it to your home. Grab yourself some cheap Move controllers from our comparison chart further down the page to dive into these games in style. View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR, camera, VR Worlds, Skyrim £249.99 @ ZavviView Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Skyrim VR | £239.99 @ Argos

Argos stock is allocated depending on postcode availability. And while sold out at most stores, it's worth bunging your town or postcode into the stock checker to see if you can get this bundle delivered to your home or local store for pickup. View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR, camera, VR Worlds, Skyrim £239.99 @ ArgosView Deal

PlayStation VR headset and accessories carry case - £23.99 (was £39.99) @ Tesco Once you have your headset and accessories, you're going to want to keep it safe. That's where this Navitech hard carry case will come in handy. It has separate spaces for each part of your VR kit and will keep it safe when you're not playing or are on the move. View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR headset and accessories carry case £23.99 @ Tesco

Xbox One deals:

Xbox One S | Rocket League | Wolfenstein 2 | Forza 7 | £180 @ Tesco

Not quite the cheapest Xbox One bundle, but one of the best value ones for sure thanks to the quality of the games - two of which are still very new. View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S, 3 games £180 @ TescoView Deal

Xbox One S | Rocket League | £169.99 @ Very

A great price for a super cheap Xbox One bundle. Rocket League is one of the finest multiplayer experiences of the generation so far and well worth a look. View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S with Rocket League £169.99 @ VeryView Deal

Xbox One S | Minecraft bundle | 3 month Xbox Live Gold | £169.99 @ Very

Need a new console and a new obsession all at once? Then this Minecraft bundle is the one for you with a cheapest price yet of just £169.99. That's an amazing Cyber Monday deal. View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S with Minecraft £169.99 @ VeryView Deal

Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels expansion | Now TV | £204.87 @ Amazon

Forza Horizon 3 is a superb racer and it's great to see this Xbox One bundle include the new Hot Wheels expansion pack. For Racing fans after a cheap Xbox One, this is the best price by far. Also includes a two-month Now TV entertainment pass. View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 3 + expansion, £204.87 @ AmazonView Deal

Xbox One S | Minecraft Adventures package | £209.85 @ Simply Games

This bundle is ideal if you're wanting to dive into the Minecraft phenomenon. In addition to the main Minecraft game you're also getting Telltale's Minecraft: Story mode and some DLC for the base game. View Xbox One bundle: Xbox One S, Minecraft Adventures package £209.85 @ Simply Games

View Deal

1TB Xbox One S | Assassin's Creed: Origins | Rainbow Six: Siege | £252.98 @ Amazon

Need a larger 1TB Xbox One console. We don't blame you, it's so easy to fill up the 500GB ones nowadays. You're off to a great start with this par of games too. View Xbox One deal: 1TB Xbox One S, 2 games £252.98 @ AmazonView Deal

2TB Xbox One S | Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition | £289.99 @ Microsoft

This 2TB crimson red Xbox One S is incredibly rare, hence the high price - but this is £90 cheaper than yesterday. If you're a collector though, this could be your last chance to get a brand new one. It also comes with Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition.

View this Xbox One deal: Red 2TB Xbox One S and Gears 4 £289.99 @ Microsoft

Xbox One X bundles:

Xbox One X | Assassin's Creed: Origins | Forza 7 | Xbox One X | £449.99 @ Amazon

Better late than never, Amazon! We finally have a decent Cyber Monday deal from the retailer. Never mind that it's a bit late and not available for a few days, this is a great bundle with two fantastic and very new games added in for free. View Xbox One X deal: Xbox One X, 2 games £449.99 @ AmazonView Deal

Xbox One X | Wolfenstein II | Forza 7 | £464.99 @ Game

Wolfenstein II has been hailed as one of the best shooters of the year and is a fine way to kick off your steps into 4K HDR gaming with the Xbox One X. Forza 7 is up there with the best looking racing games ever made too. This is one of the few bundles offering a big saving for the new console. You're also getting the Steelbook version of Wolfenstein and a two-month Now TV entertainment pass. View Xbox One X bundle: Xbox One X, Forza 7, Wolfenstein II, Now TV £464.99 @ GameView Deal

Xbox One X | Forza 7 | £449.99 @ Amazon

Microsoft and Amazon have been doing battle with this deal. As things stand Amazon is cheapest by £10. Your move, Microsoft! View Xbox One X bundle: Xbox One X, Forza 7 £449.99 @ AmazonView Deal

Xbox One X | Forza 7 | The Evil Within 2 | Now TV | £497.99 @ Game

A bit more expensive this one but you're also getting a copy of The Evil Within 2 and a two month Now TV entertainment pass in addition to Forza 7. View Xbox One X bundle: Xbox One X, Forza 7, Evil Within 2, Now TV £497.99 @ Game

Xbox One X | 2 year guarantee | £449.95 @ John Lewis

This Xbox One X deal doesn't include any games, but it does with a two year guarantee at no extra charge. So if you're planning on picking up your games separately, then you may as well get the extra cover here as you'll only get 12 months with most other retailers. View Xbox One X bundle: Xbox One X with 2-year guarantee £449.95 @ John Lewis

Laptop and Macbook deals

Top laptop deals:

These are our top picks for the very best laptop deals on Cyber Monday. Underneath, you'll see the best deals by category.

Lenovo Yoga 910 Convertible Laptop - now £999.95 (was £1,400)

This is an absolutely incredible deal, knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 - now £999.95. It features a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM 4K screen and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Get 15% off the Dell XPS 13

Dell continues to offer amazing deals for what we consider the best laptop in the world. Use code SAVE15 at the checkout after choosing the configuration of Dell XPS 13 you want.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 - now £389 (was £699) from Currys

Get this 14-inch laptop from the world's biggest laptop brand with a £310 saving. This one packs an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with up to 6 hours battery life.View Deal

Best budget laptop deals on Cyber Monday

Lenovo 310-15ISK - now £349.99 (was £449.99)

This is a great deal for this laptop, which is now just £349.99. It comes with a Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch screen and McAfee Livesafe and Microsoft Office 365 Home.View Deal

Medion Akoya P6677 now £499.99 from Argos

This budget laptop from Medion has had a £95 price cut, and now comes in at just £499.99 at Argos. An Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 1TB hard drive and 940MX graphics card give it a decent level of power, and it has a nice 15.6-inch screen. One thing to note is that it only has 4GB of RAM.View Deal

Best mid-range laptop Cyber Monday deals

Lenovo 80XL035QUK 15.6-inch laptop - now £499.99 (was £799.99) from Currys

This speedy laptop has had a major price cut to £499.99. It comes with Windows 10, and Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a huge 2TB of hard drive space - ideal for storing photos and movies on.View Deal

HP 15-bw089na - now £499.90 (was £760) from John Lewis

John Lewis is cutting a huge £260 off of this good all-rounder of a laptop, with an AMD A12 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB hard drive, 15.6-inch 1080p screen an a year's subscription to Office 365.View Deal

Acer Swift 13-inch laptop - now £297.99 from Argos

We love the Acer Swift laptops - they offer decent performance and outstanding value for money. This model has been £80 off today but has since gone up slightly to £297.99, which may be an indication of popularity.

Available in: Silver and Gold

Medion Akoya S6421 15.6-inch laptop - now £359.99 from Medion

If you're looking for a decent day-to-day laptop that has some good specs and an even better price, then this laptop is for you, with a Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive.View Deal

Best premium and ultrabook laptop Cyber Monday deals

HP EliteBook x360 1030– £228 off from HP Store

HP's convertible laptop is one of the thinnest laptops ever, and boasts up to 16 hours of battery life, a Core i5 CPU and 4GB of RAM. Use the code BLACK17 to knock the price from £1,258.80 to £1,030.80. Stock is moving fast on this deal, so hurry!View Deal

Asus ZenBook UX530 – £100.99 off from Currys

The Asus ZenBook line of ultra-thin and powerful laptops are gorgeous devices, and this one, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia Geforce 940MX, is now £999 – a great price for a great Ultrabook.View Deal

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD now £1,099.99 from Currys

This deal has had £200 knocked off its price – and you can get a further £50 off it by requesting a price match with John Lewis, which sells it for £1,049.99. You get a Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card.View Deal

Best Apple MacBook Cyber Monday deals

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch - now £1,099 (was £1,309)

Very has also cut the price of the MacBook Air by £210 for this configuration, which has a powerful Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and an Office 365 subscription.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch - now £949 (was £1,159)

If you don't mind a smaller SSD than the one above, then this is another great deal with £210 off. It's the same spec as the one above, but with 128GB SSD for £150 less!View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch - now £1,124.10 (was £1,249) from Krcs

This 2017 model of the MacBook Pro comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, amazing Retina display and 128GB SSD. This is a fantastic saving on a fantastic Mac.View Deal

Best gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

Alienware 17 Gaming Laptop – over £400 off at John Lewis

This brilliant Alienware 17 gaming laptop is now £2,039 - a price cut of over £400. It's packed with powerful components including a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 4K laptop - £300 off from Razer

The Razer Blade Stealth is one of the best gaming laptops in the world, and Razer itself is cutting the price for Cyber Monday by a huge £300! It's now £1,249.99 and comes with a 4K screen, Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM.View Deal

HP Pavilion Power 15.6-inch gaming laptop - now £679.99 (was £899) from Currys

This is another gaming laptop with a huge discount - now £679.99. With a GTX 950M this isn't the most powerful gaming laptop out there, but it will still handle most modern games well, you might just have to lower a few settings here or there.View Deal

Medion Erazer X7847 - now £1,149.99 (was £1,449) from Medion

This powerful gaming laptop has had a huge discount, and comes with a Core i7 CPU, GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This is a brilliant deal if you're looking to get into gaming.View Deal

Medion Erazer X6603 Gaming Laptop now £799.99 (was £949.95) from Very

This is an excellent deal that drops £150 off the asking price at Very. You get an Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and a great GTX 1050 Ti GPU for handling modern games.View Deal

Best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals

Acer Chromebook 11.6 Inch - now £149.99 from Argos

This is a brilliant deal for a Chromebook, with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and Intel Celeron processor. If you want a cheap Chromebook, this is an excellent choice.View Deal

Acer Chromebook - now £179.99 (was £249.99) from Currys

If you're after a cheap Chromebook but with a bit of bling, then how about this 14-inch Acer model. It's not particularly powerful, but for basic tasks like browsing and document editing you'll be sported.View Deal

Best 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deals

Microsoft Surface Pro - £599 from Microsoft (save £324)

This is, by far, the best Surface Pro deal we've ever seen on the 2017 model. The m3 Intel processor is generally plenty of power for this incredible piece of kit and makes it much cheaper than other models in the series.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book - now £499.99 (was £649) from Very

The rather excellent Samsung Galaxy Book has had a price cut of £149, making it an even more compelling convertible laptop. This is a great choice if you want a fast and light machine that can change between laptop and tablet modes easily.View Deal

15% off the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1

Are you after a wallet-friendly convertible? Then you might want to think about the Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1, which is a slick, affordable hybrid. Use discount code SAVE15 at checkout at Dell's website, reducing the price from £549 to £466.View Deal

Acer One 10.1 Inch 2-in-1 £169.99 from Argos

This is more of a tablet with a keyboard attachment rather than a proper laptop, but if you only have basic needs or you need something to keep the kids off your laptop this could be worth a look despite the modest spec.View Deal

Computing deals

TV and video deals

Cyber Monday TVS:

LG OLED OLED65W7V - now £4,999 (was £6,999): Yep, that's right, there's a cool £2,000 off of the most talked about TVs of 2017 - the wallpaper thin LG W7. It comes with HDR, catch-up and 4K streaming. Buy it now for £4,999 at Currys.

LG OLED Full HD TV - now £1,079 (was £1,349): We did a double take when we first saw this deal since it's almost half a grand lower than the other OLEDs that have been discounted. The catch here is that this isn't a 4K TV, which means you won't get quite the same detail in your images. However, if you want an OLED set, then this is probably the cheapest you'll find it.

The best TV and AV deals on Cyber Monday 2017

20- to 32-inch TVs

40- 49-inch TVs

40-inch Samsung 4K TV for under £350 | Save £120:If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV with HDR from a reputable name then this is a very decent offering from Samsung. 40 inches might not be big enough for your main TV, but this is perfect for a bedroom or spare room.View Deal

Hisense H43N5300 43-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £329 | Argos

The lack of HDR keeps the cost satisfyingly low on this 43-inch 4K Smart TV. If you've no desire to take advantage of HDR content in gaming or on select streamed content, this this is more than enough TV for your money.

LG 43UJ630V - now £368 (was £429): This 43-inch TV has it all for a very low price. A HDR 4K display and with a top suite of Smart features including Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant video. It also comes with comes with five years free breakdown cover. This deal is available at Amazon .View Deal

50- to 65-inch TVs

Philips 55PUS6262 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Ambilight TV - n ow £569 (was £599): Philips recently released a new wave of Ambilight TVs for 2017 and you'll struggle to find any of the older ones around anymore. That being said, Argos has just knocked £30 off the new 55-inch version with Smart TV apps and a 4K HDR screen equipped with ambilight technology illuminating nearby surfaces to the sides of the TV. The other Ambilight models have been discounted too .

70-inch TVs and above

Blu-ray players

Computing deals

WD 8TB My Book USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive - Now £207.97 (was £239.99): That's some serious storage space for a great price right there. This would be great for storing media files or to extended the hard drive space on any PS4, Xbox One or Xbox One X. One caveat to consider though is that this external hard drive is powered via a mains plug, but most external drives of this size are to be honest. There's no end date on this deal, but don't expect it to last forever at a brilliant £207.97.View Deal

Smartphone deals

Cyber Monday iPhone deals:

iPhone X | Vodafone | £200 £190 upfront (with DEALENVY10 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 32GB data | £47pm

Wow! We didn't see this coming - everybody had been very quiet on the iPhone X Black Friday deals until this presented itself. The cheapest overall price we've seen so far AND you get a massive 32GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1318 Get this iPhone X deal

iPhone 8 | Vodafone | £150 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm

No iPhone 8 deal is cheaper than this overall at the moment - it brings it in line with pre-Black Friday iPhone 7 prices. £27 is remarkably low for monthly spend on this handset that is barely two months old. Buy this iPhone 8 deal

iPhone 8 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £37pm (after cashback)

This one's just for TechRadar readers - a £96 cashback deal that takes the effective monthly payments to £37. Considering you don't have to pay anything upfront and get 16GB of data, this is an absolute steal. View this exclusive iPhone 8 deal

iPhone 7 32GB | Vodafone | £75 £25 upfront (with BLACKFRI50 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm

CHEAPEST. iPHONE 7. EVER. The £50 off code from Mobiles.co.uk brings this tariff screaming under the £700 mark. And you don't even have to settle for minimal data - you get 6GB! Total cost over 24 months is £673 Get the cheapest ever iPhone 7 deal

iPhone SE 32GB | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 1GB data | £14pm (after cashback)

Yes, you are reading that correctly - you can now get the iPhone SE for an effective £14 per month! There's a little bit of effort required to redeem the £95 cashback - but it's definitely worth it. Total cost over 24 months is £336 (after cashback) Get this iPhone SE deal from e2save

iPhone 6S | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm

Prices have come so low on the iPhone 7 now, that you may sooner paying the extra few quid a month for that. But this is about £50 cheaper in the long run than other similar iPhone 6S deals - so worth getting if this is your phone of choice. View this improved iPhone 6S deal

iPhone 6 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £22pm (after cashback)

There's a massive £120 saving on this iPhone 6 deal, thanks to some hefty cashback. The iPhone 6 has been very popular so far this Black Friday, and this new price is only going to exacerbate that. Nice bit of data on this one, too. Get this iPhone 6 deal with £120 cashback

Cyber Monday Samsung deals:

EXCLUSIVE: Cheapest ever Samsung Galaxy S8 - £60 upfront (with TRBLKFRIS8 code) and £26pm for 4GB of data on O2

Thanks to the exclusive discount code we've agreed with Mobiles.co.uk, the two year price of the this brilliant Galaxy S8 deal comes in under £700. Remember to enter TRBLKFRIS8 at the checkout (probably easier to copy and paste!) to get £30 off. Get this exclusive Samsung Galaxy S8 deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | Vodafone | £179.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

When Mobiles.co.uk breached the £900 mark earlier in the week we were shocked, now it's got below £850 we're delighted! £27 per month is unheard of for the excellent Note 8. It's the cheapest price yet. Total cost over 24 months is £827.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | O2 | £200 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

This is probably even better value than the above cheaper offer. It's a lot to find upfront, but you get double the data and £29 bills are still a bargain. You'll be on O2, so you get access to the network's Priority rewards, too. Total cost over 24 months is £896 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £37.50pm (after cashback)

As above, so below - this is the same tariff as the iPhone 8 but on Samsung's massive S8 Plus. The £84 cashback brings the total price under the £900 mark - no other tariff gets close, even if you drop down to 1GB of data! View this exclusive Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | Three | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month

Even six months ago, you would have had to put aside £30 a month to get the marvelous S7 Edge. Now it's down almost as low as £20, and you don't even have to pay a penny upfront. It's a ludicrous Black Friday bargain. View this Galaxy S7 Edge deal now

More of the best Cyber Monday phone deals:

Google Pixel 2 | O2 | £125 £100 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm

When the Pixel 2 opened for pre-orders in October, there were scarcely any overall prices for less than a grand to recommend. A month on and you can get a mighty 12GB of data for under £800 for the two years. Lovely stuff. Click here to buy this Google Pixel 2 deal

LG V30 | Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 6GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £27pm

This all new low price for the LG V30 is staggeringly cheap. It blows the likes of the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X out of the water when it comes to affordability. And 6GB of data will suit most people just fine. View this deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Sony Xperia XZ1 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £31pm

Thanks to this timely Vodafone deal, you can't get the Xperia XZ1 cheaper without having to pay a penny upfront. And you'll get a free Sony Bluetooth headset worth £99 in with the bargain, too. Buy this Sony Xperia XZ1 deal here

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm

There are some really cheap Xperia XZ1 deals to be had if you don't mind surviving on 1 or 2GB of data, but this is easily the best tariff if you need any more than 5GB. We really like this smartphone - it's a brilliant budget 2017 phone. Get this Sony Xperia Compact XZ1 deal here

Moto G5 Android smartphone: now £129.95 (was £169.99)

The Moto G is the best budget smartphone around, and the G5 is the best version of the handset yet. It's currently reduced at both Amazon and Argos to an all new low price. A round of applause to all involved.

Sony Xperia XA1 - claim £200 cashback

It may not be the most fashionable of Sony's smartphone offerings, but the perks Mobile Phones Direct is throwing in here are worth a look. A massive £200 cashback offer when you sign up. Get the XA1 with 6GB data for £27pm and £200 cashback

Huawei P10 Plus | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £31pm (after cashback)

Huawei's 5.5-inch version of its new flagship P10 is well worth a look if you want a more affordable alternative to the iPhone 8 Plus or Galaxy Note 8. This is a fantastic tariff considering you pay nothing upfront and get so much data. View this Huawei P10 Plus deal

SIM only deals:

Three | 12-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | £20 per month

We can't quite imagine how you'd use 100GB in a month - that's a massive amount of film streaming, social media scrolling and podcast downloading. That's what makes this tariff such an attractive alternative to more costly unlimited data plans. Get this 100GB Three SIM only deal now

Vodafone | 12-month contract | 5GB data | 500 mins | Unlimited texts | £6.50 per month

This is a tremendous cashback offer to kickstart Black Friday sales on SIM only plans. For this tariff, £84 cashback makes the effective monthly price only £6.50 for 5GB of data. Superb, assuming you remember to redeem the cashback in five installments. And it's EXCLUSIVE to TechRadar readers! View this 5GB Vodafone SIM only deal available from Mobile Phones Direct

iD | 1 month contract | 2.5GB data | 250 mins | 5000 texts | £6 per month

Carphone Warehouse owned-iD has been the go-to network for cheap SIM only deals for some time now. And it hasn't let us down this Black Friday. If you're just looking for something to tide you over and don't want a full year commitment, then this is a superb option. View this rolling 1 month SIM only deal from iD

Plusnet | 30-day contract | 5GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The maths here is all very easy - a flat tenner a month for a generous 5GB of data. No cashback, no codes, just a great value SIM only deal. And Plusnet piggy-backs off EE's coverage, so you'll have super fast 4G to use when away from the Wi-Fi, too. View this rolling 30-day SIM only deal from Plusnet

Virgin Mobile | 12-month contract | 20GB data | 5000 mins | Unlimited texts | £15 per month

This Black Friday Virgin Mobile tariff just sky-rocketed its way into our list of favourite SIM only deals on the market. 20GB is a huge stack of data to play with every month. £15pm is a bargain, and there's no faffing around with cashback or deal codes necessary to get it. View this 20GB Virgin Mobile SIM only deal

Headphone and audio deals

SONOS PLAY:1 Smart Wireless Speaker, Black | White now £149 (was £180):

This is a funky little speaker that’s risen in price quite a lot over the last year. It was actually a touch cheaper last Christmas, and the same may happen this year… but that was only £10 difference so it’s up to you whether you play the waiting game.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker Black/Grey - now £94.99 (was £169.99)

This is a sensational price for one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers. You can throw it around everywhere, it fits in many shower racks nicely and stows away well in a suitcase. All that, and it’s got brilliant sound too!View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom twin-pack - now £99.99 (was £153.85)

Ultimate Ears are known for making Bluetooth speakers that sound great and can take a beating. These speakers pair up so you can stretch the sound out across your home. And they're waterproof if you need some music in the bath.

Cyber Monday headphone deals

Cyber Monday Earphone deals

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices now £54.99 (were £59.99)

These headphones had a recent drop to £59.99 from £94.95, but today they’re even lower - and definitely worth thinking about if you’re after an upgraded wired sound for your iPhone or iPad.

B&O PLAY Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones now £169.99 (was £199.99)

These wireless buds have some clever tricks up their Bluetooth sleeve: they magnetically attach together, turn themselves off when not in use to save battery, they’re dust and water resistant and you can control the sound profile from an Apple Watch.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom twin-pack - now £99.99 (was £153.85)

Ultimate Ears are known for making Bluetooth speakers that sound great and can take a beating. These speakers pair up so you can stretch the sound out across your home. And they're waterproof if you need some music in the bath.

UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker - now £84.99

The UE BOOM 2 is one of our top-rated Bluetooth speakers, with great sound and waterproofing it making it a poolside favorite. Down to £84.95, that's a saving of £45.

Sony Extra Bass SRS-XB40 portable Bluetooth wireless speaker - now £129 (was £199.99) You can get more than £70 off this powerful Sony Bluetooth speaker right now at Currys - it's sure to liven up any party and it comes in black, blue or red.

Cyber Monday soundbars and cinema speaker deals

iPad and tablet deals

Cyber Monday 2017: iPad deals

New iPad 9.7-inch 32GB: down to £307.82 (was £339) from Amazon

It's less than a year old and it's an Apple product so you'd be forgiven for not expecting a discount to the new iPad 9.7. That's why it's such a surprise that we've seen discounts this weekend. £307 isn't the best we've seen but it's the best available right now.View Deal

Cyber Monday 2017: Android and Amazon tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 16GB: now £179 (was £229.99) from John Lewis

After a smaller screen and a lower price than the Samsung tablet above? This Galaxy Tab only comes with 16GB of storage, but the price is much lower and with the additional discount, that means the Galaxy Tab A is running out of stock at most retailers.View Deal

Lenovo Tab 2 A10-30 with Mobile Internet Security - £119.99 (was £199.99) Looking for an affordable Android tablet? Then look no further. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage this Lenovo won't win any spec wars, but for a streaming and online shopping device it could be just the trick. Especially with £80 off. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - now £89.99 (was £129.99) from Amazon

You might be thinking an extra £20 is quite a lot seeing as this tablet is only an inch bigger than the one above. But you are getting a HD screen on this one so everything will be clearer and video content will look much better. Still a great price at just £89.99. Again, this deal will end on November 27.

View Deal

Camera and accessories deals

Cyber Monday DSLR deals:

Nikon D610 body - now £1,149 at Jessops (was £1,299)

Nikon's entry-level full-frame DSLR might be getting a bit old, but it's still a solid performer. Jessops easily has this at the best price - use the code NIKONDISCOUNT at the checkout to reduce the price to £1,149. View Deal

Save £75 on a Nikon D3400 kit at Currys

Nikon's D3400 is top of our entry-level DSLR list - incredibly easy to use, it delivers excellent images. Use the discount code CAM75 at the checkout and pick-up the D3400 with a 18-55mm lens (non-stabilised) for just £354 from Currys. View Deal

Canon EOS 1300D twin lens kit - now £379 at Currys

If you're looking to get into the world of DSLR photography, this twin lens Canon EOS 1300D kit at Currys is a great place to start. Complete with a standard zoom and telephoto zoom, it costs less that a lot of compacts at just £379, saving £150.View Deal

Save £100 on a Canon EOS 6D body at the Canon Store

It's been around since 2012, but it's a camera that's been loved by enthusiast photographers and is a solid camera to get into full-frame photography. The Canon Store is selling the EOS 6D at £999 - £100 less the most other retailers.View Deal

Mirrorless camera deals on Cyber Monday 2017

These are our top picks for the very best mirrorless cameras deals on Cyber Monday.

Sony Alpha A7S body - now £1,309 at Amazon (was £1,800)

It may only have a 12MP resolution, but the full-frame Alpha A7S has an ISO ceiling of 102,400 and excellent 4K video capture credentials. Amazon is reducing it from £2,070 to just £1,509 before claiming £200 cashback from Sony.View Deal

Compact camera deals on Cyber Monday 2017

From pocket-sized powerhouses, to superzoom bridge cameras, These are our top picks for the very best compact cameras deals to be had on Cyber Monday.

Kitchen and home deals

25% off Bosch power tools

If you'd like to see all of the discounted power tools you can see them all here - but there are a lot of great choices if you're thinking of getting a cheaper Bosch product. Be warned though: they're not going to last long.

Wearables deals

Fitbit deals on Cyber Monday 2017

Fitbit Blaze - now £119.99 (was £159.99) from Amazon

If you're looking for a Fitbit that bridges the world between fitness tracker and smartwatch, then the Fitbit Blaze is the one for you. What's more, this is the cheapest that it's ever been at over.View Deal

Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99) from Currys

Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. It's cheaper than it is at Amazon at £69.99

Apple Watch deals on Cyber Monday 2017

Smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday 2017

Get £20 of the marked price on any Apple Watch from Currys

Apple Watches don't usually get much of a discount, on Cyber Monday or any other time, so this is well worth checking out if you're looking for one - although it doesn't improve any to a better deal than the ones above. As well as getting £20 off at the checkout with a discount code you can get a minimum of £20 off when you trade in your old smartwatch. View Deal

Fitness tracker deals on Cyber Monday 2017

Polar M600 - now £183 (was £299) from Chain Reaction Cycles

If you're looking for a competent blend of fitness tracker and smartwatch, the Polar M600 is the device you're looking for. Although it hasn't been its RRP of £313.57 for a while now, getting this great fitness tracker for less than £200 is a great deal.

Garmin Vivosmart 3 - now £84.99 (was £129.99) from Very

This isn't a huge discount on the Garmin Vivosmart 3, but if you're after a fitness tracker that looks good and is packed full of features this deal from Very.co.uk may be the one you want to buy this Cyber Monday.

Misfit Shine 2 - now £39.99 (was £79.99) from Amazon

How about a stylish fitness tracker from Misfit? The price of the Misfit Shine 2 has been slashed in half so if you like the screen-less look and long battery life of this tracker it is worth picking up today.

The weekend of discounts begins with the Thanksgiving holiday on the Thursday, then Black Friday the day after, and Cyber Monday three days after that. Cyber Monday 2017 is going to be on November 27.

On Black Friday, the focus is usually on both high street stores as well as online retailers, but Cyber Monday tends to concentrate more on shopping on the web (hence the name). In fact, the term "Cyber Monday" was first invented as a way to get people to spend more cash shopping online, at a time when web retail wasn't quite the big business that it is now.

The weekend as a whole marks a great chance to grab some big discounts before the run-up to Christmas starts, so you might want to stock up on gifts for friends and family as well as yourself. In total, we spent close to £6 billion in the UK over both Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

The origins of Cyber Monday are just good timing: shoppers who are either clicking away back at work after Thanksgiving break, or surfing the web during an extended holiday at the end of the long weekend.

If you need to work out when Cyber Monday actually is, Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday in November in the US, with Cyber Monday then following on at the end of that weekend. The holiday isn't as widely celebrated over here in the UK, but the same big shopping days now apply on both sides of the Atlantic.

Why Cyber Monday matters

Cyber Monday is a win-win for shoppers and retailers alike, driving a strong uptick in sales as the holiday shopping season starts, and giving all of us some very tempting offers at the same time. It's really no surprise that Cyber Monday continues to grow in scale every year.

And in the opinion of Dom Joseph, CEO of ad tech firm Captify: "What works very much in Cyber Monday's favour is that it is the last significant retail 'day' before Christmas, in which people have the opportunity to pick up a heavily discounted bargain."

Black Friday is an important influence as well as well, because without Black Friday there's no Cyber Monday. If you've missed out on the weekend sales or not had time to get online, then you've still got Cyber Monday to fall back on, with shoppers taking up the last opportunity to land a deal before December starts.

Cyber Monday just keeps getting bigger and bigger - or at least that's how it feels - and so many consumers now deliberately wait for the day (and Black Friday) to come around, saving their cash beforehand. That makes the battle between retailers even more competitive, which in turn should give us some very appealing deals to pick from.

Shopping on Cyber Monday 2017

All the usual benefits of online shopping apply to shopping on Cyber Monday 2017: you can do it from the comfort of your own home, you can compare dozens of products and prices in seconds, and you can purchase your goods almost instantly.

There's only one small downside, which is you might not get your gadgets immediately, but even so, with delivery times getting faster and faster and the risk of wasting your time queueing on the high street, many people would consider that a trade-off that's well worth it.

While a few Cyber Monday deals have some kind of time restriction on them, a lot are going to be running all day, stats from previous years show. You don't necessarily have to sneak out of the office to get your order in.

According to the experts , Cyber Monday also sees a broader range of deals across each individual retailer, so it's less about one-off discounts and more about lower prices across the board. That said, some stores will follow-up Black Friday discounts with further reductions on Cyber Monday if they still need to shift some stock.

Cyber Monday 2017 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the first Monday after the Thanksgiving Thursday, marking the end of four straight days of eye-catching deals and the start of the holiday shopping season.

When is Cyber Monday 2017?

Cyber Monday 2017 will be Monday, November 27 this year, so get your credit and debit cards primed for the occasion.

So what's Black Friday 2017?

Black Friday is the Friday before Cyber Monday, just after Thanksgiving. The two days bookmark the weekend and are often pretty similar in terms of discounts.

Are Cyber Monday deals genuine?

Most of the time, yes, though keep your wits about you and make sure you're checking a reputable guide (such as this one) for some tips. Many deals have been planned and agreed in advance, though you will sometimes get stores announcing spontaneous discounts in response to market demand.

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday deals?

Here on TechRadar we'll be doing our very best to pick out the cream of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for you, so you don’t have to refer to any other guide - stick with us and we'll bring you all the hits and some of the misses from the store sales.

How do I get the best Cyber Monday 2017 deals?

Try not to get too carried away with the thrill of bargain hunting and work out how much you have to spend in advance. Also, do your research online to find out how much goods were selling for before Cyber Monday - sometimes those discounts aren't quite as huge as they might appear.

There's nothing wrong with being spontaneous, as long as you can afford it, but the more planning you put in the better - then you can tell which sales are worth going for and which aren't (watch out for outdated tech that the stores are trying to shift. Finally, keep this page bookmarked for the weekend.

Can I get cashback on Cyber Monday deals?

Sometimes, yes. Your debit card or credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and sites such as Quidco often offer cashback for new customers of big-name online shops. It’s definitely worth looking into, not just for Black Friday but for any online shopping.

Am I protected when I buy on Cyber Monday?

Yes, as with any other day. In the UK, purchases made from a company online are covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation, including the Consumer Contracts Regulations , which cover areas like delivery and returning faulty goods.

How can I stay safe on Cyber Monday?

Wherever there's a crowd, the scammers gather too, so stay safe out there. Make sure you're doing your browsing through a modern, updated browser on a modern, updated operating system with your security tools carefully configured, and avoid any sketchy-looking emails (or indeed Facebook posts) promising Cyber Monday deals that are too good to be true or lead to sites you've never heard of.