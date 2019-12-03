The Asus VivoBook 15 for just $499 is an absolute steal

There are tons of Cyber Monday deals on awesome laptops this year, knocking high-end hardware down to accessible prices that anyone can afford, and this Asus VivoBook 15 might just be the best deal we've seen so far.

Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up the Asus VivoBook 15 for just $499 at Best Buy, knocking $200 off its regular price. This configuration is packed with an Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 processor, an odd 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That level of hardware for that price is definitely worth your attention.

Asus VivoBook 15: $699 $499 at Best Buy

Equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this laptop is an absolute steal on Cyber Monday. This $499 laptop will power you through pretty much everything you throw at it, short of gaming and video editing.View Deal

It's important to note that this won't be quite as well-built as an Asus ZenBook, but that doesn't even matter at this price. It's built well enough that it's not going to fall apart, and the raw speed will be able to keep up with basically anything. It is rocking an 8th-generation Whiskey Lake processor rather than a newer Comet Lake or Ice Lake chip, but really the generation-on-generation improvements here are negligible at best.

If you're on the market for a cheap laptop that doesn't suck, you're going to want to take a look at this Asus VivoBook 15. At $499, it's unlikely that you'll find a better laptop, even among other Cyber Monday laptop deals.