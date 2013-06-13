Sky Sports Ashes HD aims to hit us for six this summer

For the cricket fans out there the Ashes are looming large, and Sky (they don't like cricket...they love it) is creating an entire channel to showcase the battle for the urn.

Given that the battle already kind of started in a Walkabout pub in Birmingham, we're expecting a feisty tournament when it bowls us over from its official first Test on June 30.

Obviously there's plenty of time when the Ashes isn't on, so the channel will be screening county fixtures and highlights. At least some of the TechRadar office can't wait.

