Sky Q goes on sale, letting you sign up for next-gen television

For those people waiting to get the incredible but very premium new Sky Q box, the time is getting near, with the box officially going on sale today.

Those that choose to upgrade or subscribe can now do so on the Sky website, although the first boxes will only be installed by the end of February.

We were hugely impressed with the box, with our hands on Sky Q review suggesting that this finally feels like a box built for the modern age of television viewing, cleverly mixing streaming with satellite and allowing your viewing to take place on whatever device you want.

Of course, this comes at a cost - with Sky unsurprisingly pricing the cutting edge set-top box at the premium end of the market.

Anyone signing up for the service will pay an up-front cost, which starts at £99, but will get a professional install to make sure that all the wires are in the right places.