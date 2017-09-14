TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards - The Winners

Last month, we launched the first ever TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards, looking to reward the best enterprise technology offerings.

Voted for by you, the readers, the Awards cover a range of technology platforms and products, so who came out on top?

The winners are...

Best Mobile Network for Business

Winner - O2

Also nominated - Vodafone, EE, Three, BT Mobile

Best Business Broadband Provider for Business

Winner - O2

Also nominated - BT, Virgin Media Business, Vodafone Business, Plusnet, Zen, TalkTalk, Relish Business, Claranet, Woav

Best Smartphone for Business

Winner - Apple iPhone 7

Also nominated - Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy 8, OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, BlackBerry KEYOne, Cat S60

Best Laptop for Business

Winner - Apple Macbook Pro

Also nominated - Lenovo ThinkPad E470, Dell XPS 13, Dell Latitude E5480, Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 260, HP Spectre Pro 13 G1, Fujitsu Lifebook U937, Toshiba Portege Z30, HP 255 G5, PC Specialist Lafitte 3

Best Desktop PC for Business

Winner - Apple iMac

Also nominated - Lenovo ThinkCentre M710 Tiny, Fujitsu Desktop ESPRIMO D556, Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro, HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms, HP EliteOne 800 G3, Microsoft Surface Studio, Dell Optiplex 3030, Lenovo ThinkCentre M910z, Fujitsu Desktop ESPRIMO K557

Best Display Product for Business

Winner - Dell 27 UltraSharp Ultra HD 5K Monitor

Also nominated - Philips Brilliance P-line 275P4VYKEB, Hannspree HT 231 touch, Acer ET430Kwmiippx, ASUS PA329Q 32-inch Professional Monitor, Samsung S24D330 24-Inch LED Monitor, Epson EB-S04 Business Projector, NEC V302X business projector, PHILIPS PicoPix PPX3414, OPTOMA ML750e Short Throw Portable Projector

Best Comms Solution for Business

Winner - Skype for Business

Also nominated - Cisco Webex, GoToMeeting, Join.Me, Amazon Chime, Powwownow, Zoom.us, Bluejeans, Ringcentral, Zoho Meeting

Best Printer for Business

Winner - Kyocera ECOSYS M5521Cdw

Also nominated - Brother MFC-J5330DW, Epson WorkForce Pro WF-5620DWF, Xerox Phaser 6020, Ricoh SP 220SNw, Lexmark MX310, Canon MAXIFY iB4150, HP PageWide 377dw, KODAK Verite 65 Plus, Primera Trio all in one

Best Storage Product for Business

Winner - WD My Passport

Also nominated - Seagate Backup Plus, LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3

Adata SE730H, Kingston Datatraveller 2000, Samsung T5, iStorage DiskGenie, Sandisk Extreme portable SSD, Maxtor M3 series, Toshiba Canvio Connect II

Best Security Product for Business

Winner - Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud

Also nominated - Avast Endpoint Protection Advanced, Symantec Endpoint Protection, Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security, Avira Antivirus for Endpoint, Webroot SecureAnywhere Business Endpoint Protection, F-Secure Client Security Standard, Sophos Endpoint Protection Advanced, AVG AntiVirus Business Edition, Trend Micro Small and Medium Business

Best Web Hosting Provider for Business

Winner - GoDaddy

Also nominated - 1and1, One.com, OVH, UKFast, 123-reg, EUKhost, UK2, Fasthost, HeartInternet

Best Cloud Storage Provider for Business

Winner - Google Drive

Also nominated - Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox Business, Box, NextCloud, Spideroak, Dell Mozy, Livedrive Business, pCloud, Sync

Best VPN Provider for Business

Winner - F-Secure

Also nominated - VPNUnlimited, Tunnelbear, NordVPN, PureVPN, Liquid VPN, GooseVPN, VyprVPN, Express, Astrill, HMA Business

Best Project Management Product for Business

Winner - Microsoft Project

Also nominated - Jira, Trello, Asana, Podio, Smartsheet, Freedcamp, Teamwork Projects, Basecamp, Zoho Projects

Best CRM Product for Business

Winner - Hubspot

Also nominated - Marketing 360, Instream, Zoho, Appitivo, Insightly, Capsule CRM, Batchbook, Streak, Bitrix24

Best Network Product for Business

Winner - Cisco Small Business RV1301

Also nominated - Synology DS216+, QNAP TS-453A, Buffalo Terastation 6TB, Linksys LRT224, Asus BRT-AC828, Zyxel WAC6100, Netgear Nighthawk WiFi Access Point, D-link DSR-1000AC, TP-Link EAP330

Best Website Builder for Business

Winner - GoDaddy Website Builder

Also nominated - WIX, Shopify, Vistaprint, Squarespace, 1&1 Website Builder, Jimbo, Moonfruit, Weebly, Duda Mobile

Best Online Backup Provider for Business

Winner - Barracuda

Also nominated - OpenDrive for Business, Amazon S3, iBackup, Acronis Cloud Backup, Carbonite, Crashplan, Egnyte, Zoolz, BackBlaze

Best Mobile Device for Business

Winner - WD MyPassport

Also nominated - Huawei E5770, TP-Link M7650, Uros Goodspeed, KnowRoaming Global Hotspot Service