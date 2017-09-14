TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards - The Winners

Last month, we launched the first ever TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards, looking to reward the best enterprise technology offerings.
Voted for by you, the readers, the Awards cover a range of technology platforms and products, so who came out on top?
The winners are...
Best Mobile Network for Business
Winner - O2
Also nominated - Vodafone, EE, Three, BT Mobile
Best Business Broadband Provider for Business
Winner - O2
Also nominated - BT, Virgin Media Business, Vodafone Business, Plusnet, Zen, TalkTalk, Relish Business, Claranet, Woav
Best Smartphone for Business
Winner - Apple iPhone 7
Also nominated - Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy 8, OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, BlackBerry KEYOne, Cat S60
Best Laptop for Business
Winner - Apple Macbook Pro
Also nominated - Lenovo ThinkPad E470, Dell XPS 13, Dell Latitude E5480, Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 260, HP Spectre Pro 13 G1, Fujitsu Lifebook U937, Toshiba Portege Z30, HP 255 G5, PC Specialist Lafitte 3
Best Desktop PC for Business
Winner - Apple iMac
Also nominated - Lenovo ThinkCentre M710 Tiny, Fujitsu Desktop ESPRIMO D556, Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro, HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms, HP EliteOne 800 G3, Microsoft Surface Studio, Dell Optiplex 3030, Lenovo ThinkCentre M910z, Fujitsu Desktop ESPRIMO K557
Best Display Product for Business
Winner - Dell 27 UltraSharp Ultra HD 5K Monitor
Also nominated - Philips Brilliance P-line 275P4VYKEB, Hannspree HT 231 touch, Acer ET430Kwmiippx, ASUS PA329Q 32-inch Professional Monitor, Samsung S24D330 24-Inch LED Monitor, Epson EB-S04 Business Projector, NEC V302X business projector, PHILIPS PicoPix PPX3414, OPTOMA ML750e Short Throw Portable Projector
Best Comms Solution for Business
Winner - Skype for Business
Also nominated - Cisco Webex, GoToMeeting, Join.Me, Amazon Chime, Powwownow, Zoom.us, Bluejeans, Ringcentral, Zoho Meeting
Best Printer for Business
Winner - Kyocera ECOSYS M5521Cdw
Also nominated - Brother MFC-J5330DW, Epson WorkForce Pro WF-5620DWF, Xerox Phaser 6020, Ricoh SP 220SNw, Lexmark MX310, Canon MAXIFY iB4150, HP PageWide 377dw, KODAK Verite 65 Plus, Primera Trio all in one
Best Storage Product for Business
Winner - WD My Passport
Also nominated - Seagate Backup Plus, LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3
Adata SE730H, Kingston Datatraveller 2000, Samsung T5, iStorage DiskGenie, Sandisk Extreme portable SSD, Maxtor M3 series, Toshiba Canvio Connect II
Best Security Product for Business
Winner - Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud
Also nominated - Avast Endpoint Protection Advanced, Symantec Endpoint Protection, Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security, Avira Antivirus for Endpoint, Webroot SecureAnywhere Business Endpoint Protection, F-Secure Client Security Standard, Sophos Endpoint Protection Advanced, AVG AntiVirus Business Edition, Trend Micro Small and Medium Business
Best Web Hosting Provider for Business
Winner - GoDaddy
Also nominated - 1and1, One.com, OVH, UKFast, 123-reg, EUKhost, UK2, Fasthost, HeartInternet
Best Cloud Storage Provider for Business
Winner - Google Drive
Also nominated - Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox Business, Box, NextCloud, Spideroak, Dell Mozy, Livedrive Business, pCloud, Sync
Best VPN Provider for Business
Winner - F-Secure
Also nominated - VPNUnlimited, Tunnelbear, NordVPN, PureVPN, Liquid VPN, GooseVPN, VyprVPN, Express, Astrill, HMA Business
Best Project Management Product for Business
Winner - Microsoft Project
Also nominated - Jira, Trello, Asana, Podio, Smartsheet, Freedcamp, Teamwork Projects, Basecamp, Zoho Projects
Best CRM Product for Business
Winner - Hubspot
Also nominated - Marketing 360, Instream, Zoho, Appitivo, Insightly, Capsule CRM, Batchbook, Streak, Bitrix24
Best Network Product for Business
Winner - Cisco Small Business RV1301
Also nominated - Synology DS216+, QNAP TS-453A, Buffalo Terastation 6TB, Linksys LRT224, Asus BRT-AC828, Zyxel WAC6100, Netgear Nighthawk WiFi Access Point, D-link DSR-1000AC, TP-Link EAP330
Best Website Builder for Business
Winner - GoDaddy Website Builder
Also nominated - WIX, Shopify, Vistaprint, Squarespace, 1&1 Website Builder, Jimbo, Moonfruit, Weebly, Duda Mobile
Best Online Backup Provider for Business
Winner - Barracuda
Also nominated - OpenDrive for Business, Amazon S3, iBackup, Acronis Cloud Backup, Carbonite, Crashplan, Egnyte, Zoolz, BackBlaze
Best Mobile Device for Business
Winner - WD MyPassport
Also nominated - Huawei E5770, TP-Link M7650, Uros Goodspeed, KnowRoaming Global Hotspot Service