TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards: two more shortlists revealed

We put out a call and you answered, in your thousands. Thank you to all those who took the time to have their say and vote in the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2018.

While your votes are being counted and our judges deliberate their picks, we've got more exciting news from the awards to share with you.

We can now proudly reveal the shortlists for two of the biggest awards on the night, One to Watch and Manufacturer of the Year.

One to Watch 2018 shortlist

Our One to Watch award celebrates companies which are pushing the tech envelope and which we expect to have a say in shaping the mobile landscape in the near future.

If you're not already following the firms below, they're well worth adding to your (tech) radar.

Congratulations to our shortlist nominees for the One to Watch award. The winner will be announced on October 11, 2018 at the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards in London.

Amazfit

BlackBerry

HMD Global

Huawei

Mobvoi

Oppo

Vivo

Manufacturer of the Year 2018 shortlist

Manufacturer of the Year is always a tightly fought category, and this year is no different, with seven worthy nominees vying to take home the crown.

This award highlights those who have left their mark over the past 12 months on the mobile industry, with cutting edge devices, the next big thing in technology or an impressive all-round showing.

Congratulations to all our shortlist nominees for Manufacturer of Year. The winner will be announced on October 11, 2018 at the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards in London.