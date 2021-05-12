There's no Target PS5 restock today – here's when you'll likely see it in stock

There was no Target PS5 restock today, May 12, however, there's good news: Target stores are amassing PlayStation 5 inventory and you'll get an alert when it's live from our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. There are over 40 PS5 consoles coming to several Target stores, according to our sources who showed us their incoming inventory numbers. That's a number that's consistent with an impending drop. Keep in mind, Target usually does a nationwide drop, so it needs to wait until almost all stores get the Sony console shipments, and we've seen Target launches on Wednesdays early in the morning, so we could see a Target PS5 restock on May 19 at 7:40am EDT.

When? Follow Matt Swider, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker for notifications about when the next PS5 restock is live. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

for notifications about when the next PS5 restock is live. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates. Do not buy from other Twitter users – which are all scams. Only buy from the websites Matt points you to. No one is looking to eagerly sell a console for just $550.

The Target PS5 restock alert will look like:

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Target appears to be readying a big PS5 restock right now, but you may not be able to buy the console until next week when all of its stores nationwide have inventory.

What date and time will Target PS5 restock? The day of the week has consistently fallen on a Wednesday or Thursday in 2021, and the past two cycles have seen a Target restock on a Wednesday. We should know the exact date, but not the exact time, early next week from PS5 restock tracker YouTuber Jake Randell who has never been wrong in 2021 once he's confirmed the date.

The Target PS5 restock on May 19 at 7:40am EDT / 6:40am CDT / 5:40am MDT / 4:40am PDT, according to the inventory that's working its way through Target warehouses as of today. We did see it launch at around 7:15am EDT several PS5 restock cycles ago, so be aware it could happen at an earlier time.

That's a brutal restock time for the West Coast time zone. However, while this is an online-only PS5 restock, Target requires picking up the consoles in stores (same-day in-store pickup is available), so you're selecting a local Target store and competing with a lot fewer people in California than, say, New York.

When will PS5 restock in the US from other stores?

We're highlighting the next Target PS5 restock simply because we have information about it from our sources and it seems to be a massive restock in the making. But we may see the Sony console available from other retailers even sooner.

Walmart typically has a restock on Thursdays, so tomorrow, May 13, is when we'll send out an alert if it's happening. PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider usually sends out an alert either way, detailing whether or not there will be a massive drop (Walmart usually has a press release for those big PS5 drops three hours in advance).

The next Best Buy PS5 restock could also happen this week, although we usually don't have knowledge of console stock until an hour or so before it happens. Best Buy also switched up the day of the week from its usual Friday orders to Thursday last week after a nearly six-week dry spell.

GameStop usually tells us about forthcoming PS5 restock events about 90 minutes before they happen, and they're due to have the console available to purchase, as their last drop was the same day as the last Target restock. Keep watching Matt Swider for his Twitter alert to get early information.

Antonline is the final retailer to check out this week. It promises weekly restocks of next-gen consoles, and it hasn't had the PS5 Disc console back in stock in several weeks – just PS5 Digital Edition. So we're going to update this page and our PS5 Twitter tracker as soon you can by the PS5 from there.