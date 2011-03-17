HTC Flyer hits UK pre-order with April release date

An online retailer has announced that it is expecting the HTC Flyer UK release date to be mid-April when it is scheduled to receive its first stock of the tablet.

The retailer in question is Clove, which has opened its pre-order page for HTC's Android 3.0, pressure-sensitive stylus-toting tablet.

Clove has made similar announcements about other products in the past, the Samsung Galaxy S II for example, only for expected stock dates to be quietly pushed back, so we won't be taking this as gospel.

All about the money money money

Pricing for the 3G-enabled version of the tablet has also been set at £600, although it's worth noting that the official HTC Flyer UK price is yet to be confirmed and could end up costing you more.

A German retailer also took a punt on HTC Flyer pricing recently, listing the Wi-Fi only model at £423 (€499). Meanwhile, Amazon.de listed the 3G model at £563 (€669).

However, we'll hold off on writing any cheques until we hear from HTC itself.

Via T3