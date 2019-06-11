Spotify now available on PlayStation Music across UAE, Saudi Arabia and more

PlayStation users across seven countries in the region can now access the popular streaming service Spotify, on PlayStation Music, and control playback through the Spotify Connect app.

Almost four years after its initial announcement, Spotify on PlayStation Music is finally available to PS3 and PS4 users in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Lebanon. The service which boasts a 50 million song library, allows gamers to play tracks from Spotify in the background while gaming, but only on PS4.

You can access Spotify on PlayStation Music for free with ad-supported music playback and limited track control. Current Spotify users will be able to use their existing accounts and use PSN’s Share feature to let folks know what they’re listening to.

New users get a one month free trial to Spotify Premium which gets rid of adverts, allows offline listening and allows you to choose and skip tracks as you please. Another perk of Spotify Premium is being able to use the Spotify Connect feature through the Android and iOS app. This allows users to control playback, adjust volume etc.on your phone so that you don’t have to app switch on your PS4 while gaming.

Spotify on PlayStation Music is available on the PSN Store now with premium subscription starting at AED19.99 a month.